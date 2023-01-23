Walker’s Gabe Milbern and Kye Karcher turned in memorable performances at the Ken Cole Invitational over the weekend.
Milbern pinned Erath’s Ryan Fobbs, the No. 1 heavyweight in the state to win the 285-pound championship. Milbern was also unanimously voted the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.
