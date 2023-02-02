Walker’s solid wrestling season continued this past weekend, with the Wildcats making some program history.
Gabe Millbern defeated Robert Combel of St. Amant by pin in 27 seconds to win the 285-pound title at the City Championships at Catholic High becoming the first city champion in program history.
Walker’s Kye Karcher finished as the runner-up at 120 pounds after Catholic’s Watts Goodson picked up an 8-3 win in the final.
Toni Jarreau of Walker was the runner-up in the girls division, while Steven Jarreau and Colton Lanier each finished sixth in their divisions.
Live Oak finished fourth as a team with 159 points, while Walker was ninth (83 points) and Springfield 14th with four points.
