Walker’s solid wrestling season continued this past weekend, with the Wildcats making some program history.

Gabe Millbern defeated Robert Combel of St. Amant by pin in 27 seconds to win the 285-pound title at the City Championships at Catholic High becoming the first city champion in program history.

