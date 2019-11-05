WATSON – In many ways, Live Oak wrestling coach Chris Godso sees a reflection of himself in the program.
Throughout his career, Godso has been punching above his weight, sometimes literally.
He wrestled at now-defunct Redemptorist in Division III, where he won a state title in addition to defeating the four finalists in the two higher divisions over the course of the season.
Before accepting an assistant job at Live Oak last year, he built a program from scratch at Southern Lab with just nine wrestlers.
Chris Collier established Live Oak’s program a little over a decade ago and built the Eagles into one of the state’s most consistent programs, annually making a run in the Division II meet.
The Eagles came tantalizingly close, but never took home a title in Division II.
This year Live Oak moves up to face tougher competition in Division I where a public school hasn’t won the state crown since 1988 when Bonnabel shared the title with Holy Cross and Jesuit.
The last outright state title for a public-school program came from East Jefferson in 1978.
Despite the move upwards in division, the goal of a state championship remains the same. Although the task is tougher, Live Oak has embraced the familiar role of the underdog, a mentality that starts at the top.
“I definitely have a scrappy attitude,” Godso said. “I’m walking in the door and I’m not backing down from anybody. I’m 5-10, but I’ll run across anybody bigger than me and I’m knocking them back down. I think that has trickled down to my kids. Being seen as the runt of the litter definitely makes me take things personally.”
Even when they were in Division II, Live Oak wasn’t shy about scheduling up and lining up across from top teams in Division I. This year the Eagles continue that trend in hopes that the experience will acclimate them come tournament time.
The Eagles will begin their season Nov. 6 with a dual meet at against Catholic High at 6 p.m. among the first of several Division I heavyweights that also includes Holy Cross and Comeaux.
“There are only two people on the mat at a time,” Godso said. “And you’re going to run across those guys regardless of what division they’re in before you get to state. If you’re not afraid to step on the mat with them prior to state, why would you ever think twice about stepping on the mat just because it’s on a bigger stage?”
Because of the team’s expected depth and rigorous schedule, senior Austin Cook believes Live Oak can make a run in its first year in the top flight.
“We have five or six studs in there and I believe that we can easily make the finals,” Cook said. “It’s no different than last year. We wrestled different people at state, but we saw all the same people at tournaments, just like we do this year. We push each other and we make each other work hard.”
Live Oak has two wrestlers with state championships on their resumes’ in Clayton Hill and Anthony Dodson. Hill failed to defend his title in last year’s meet, losing 13-4 to Parkway’s Trey Fontenot.
Dodson picked up his first title as a sophomore in the 138-pound weight class last season. In addition to Hill, the Eagles placed four more semifinalists in Jordan Griffin (145 pounds), Jack Manchego (152), Nawab Singh (160) and Cook (182).
Cook serves as the veteran backbone for the team, in charge of supplying energy at practices and pushing the team to improve.
“He’s going to give you everything that he has,” Godso said. “He comes in and grinds for us and really pushes the younger guys.”
Said Cook: “I’m just here to win. That’s about it. I want (my team) to do good too. I push on partners as hard as I can and hope for the best.”
