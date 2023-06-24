The Livingston Parish Fitness Team recently placed third in the Louisiana Schools Elementary Fitness Meet in Pineville.
The Livingston Parish Fitness Team recently placed third in the Louisiana Schools Elementary Fitness Meet in Pineville.
The parish team, which had 2,340 points, was paced by Cam Clouatre and Amelia Roshto of French Settlement.
Clouatre finished first overall with 610 points, earning the title of Mr. Fitness.
He had 29 pull ups, taking first place while establishing a meet record and had 99 curl-ups to take first place.
Roshto finished first with 84 curl-ups and third in the 50-yard dash in a time of seven seconds.
The Livingston Parish team included Clouatre, Roshto, Harlee Tyler (North Corbin), Jalis Evans (South Walker), Autumn Scott (South Walker) and was coached by Bobby Blanchard and Gatlin Matherne.
French Settlement Elementary won the Livingston Parish Fitness Meet held at Walker High School, compiling 2,321 points. North Corbin was second (2,108 points), while Levin Milton was third (1,960 points).
Clouatre was first in the overall boys competition with 658 points, while Evans was second (583 points) and Malakye Bordelon of Levi Milton third (573 points).
Roshto was first in the overall girls competition with 625 points, while Scott (613 points) was second and Tyler third with 570 points.
