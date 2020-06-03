Zack Miller knows his plate is going to get a bit full very soon, and he’s just fine with that.
Miller, who is the boys soccer coach at Live Oak, was named the new director of competitive soccer for PARDS earlier this week.
“Sure, why not? I’m always hungry, so throw something more on my plate, right?,” Miller said of taking on both roles.
“It’s a good fit,” Miller said. “Kind of the marriage between club soccer and high school soccer has been one that’s taken a few twists and turns over the years, and I’ve always enjoyed both sides of the coin just because I love the sport. The part that’s always bothered me is when those two sides don’t seem to see eye-to-eye of agree on things, so I’ve always enjoyed kind of being on both sides of it and make those two sides of things see eye-to-eye and realize we’re all trying to do the same thing, and that’s provide opportunities for the kids to play a great sport.”
Miller, who is a USSF nationally certified coach, has coaching experience with several organizations, including PARDS, which developed a competitive soccer program two years ago. He replaces Chris Thorne, who stepped down as the program’s director.
Miller coached the academy team, made up of 9 and 10-year-olds this past season and one player was the third sibling he coached from the same family. The player’s older brother was Miller’s assistant coach.
“It was a great fit there, family environment,” Miller said. “It’s a growing club that I think I can bring a lot to the table as far as my experience and my friends in coaching throughout the state that are either coaches or directors at their own clubs. I look forward to kind of using those connections to bring us more into the spotlight as far as a truly competitive soccer organization in the state.”
To get there, Miller said there’s one main objective for the program.
“Player development is number one and number two and number three,” he said. “It’s the same thing. I want to see these kids start at a young age and fall in love with the sport.”
Miller also noted he helped start the soccer program at Lutcher High before coming to Live Oak.
“It’s kind of felt like whether it’s new or rebuilding or kind of starting it from the ground level, I like to think that’s where I thrive and can provide something to the club,” Miller said. “It’s exciting.”
One of the things Miller said he like to do is bridge the gap between what he said are already strong recreational teams at PARDS with the competitive teams, which begin at U11 and run through U19.
“Having an academy program would be one of my first priorities to get established, and that will take some time,” Miller said. “The team that I coached last year was the youngest team, and it was a mixture of those younger ages, and we were too young to play in the U11 competitive division, but we played a lot of teams in that league and kind of gave them a taste of what it was going to be and going to tournaments that we kind of hand-picked. I’d like to get that off the ground and get the right coaches in place.”
“What I would envision for the academy program is that we would have these 6-7-8-year-old kids playing on their recreational teams, going to their practice with whoever their coach is, once, twice a week, whatever they decide works for their team, playing on the weekends out here at the park, but picking up an extra day of training …,” Miller continued, while noting there would be a ‘small’ academy fee, as well as nationally-licensed coaching. “They can still be a part of their recreational team and that can still co-exist, and then they can make the decision when they’re older ‘do they want to move to competitive? Do they want to stay recreational?’ It just kind of opens up a new path for them if they choose.”
Miller said the tryout window for teams is June 19-29, and information on those tryouts will come soon.
