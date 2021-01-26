Brynn Catalano, an 11-year-old from Denham Springs, captured the Texas state championship in weightlifting at a meet held Jan. 16 in San Antonio.
Catalano brought home all gold medals at the meet with bests of 85 pounds in the snatch lift and 107 pounds in the clean and jerk for a total of 193 pounds.
She is the top lifter in the women's 13-and-under age group in the 2021 rankings from the USA Weightlifting Association.
Catalano is a fifth-grader at Eastside Elementary.
