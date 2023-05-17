WATSON – In working to put his stamp on the Live Oak football program, first-year coach Hutch Gonzales knows the importance of spring drills.
At the same time, it’s not all about football.
“I would say 90 percent of it has nothing to do with football,” Gonzales said. “You can run whatever system you want to run. You can run whatever defense you want to run. There’s a million plays that we could all get on the board and write and draw and everybody could be successful if they have kids that buy into what they want to do. I think that we do, but I think that that’s the biggest part of the process – getting the kids to not only understand what you’re trying to do but to really fall in love with it. If they do and they understand that you have their best interest in mind with everything you’re doing … and they buy in, we can run whatever we want. We’ll be successful because they’re going to go full speed because they trust you.”
The Eagles will scrimmage Brusly at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Denham Springs High School with the turf being replaced at Live Oak.
“I think spring football has just been a continuation of the culture-building process,” Gonzales said. “Any time you walk into some place new, you put your own stamp on things, and you bring your things with you that have worked, and you kind of eliminate the things that you’ve done in the past that didn’t work for you. You’ve got a bunch of new test subjects who haven’t heard all your stories and all that good stuff. We started in December with the culture building and it worked beautifully all the way to spring ball, and now it’s taking the lessons that we’ve learned and applying to them to the field.”
That part of the equation is coming together with Gonzales and his staff crafting their offensive and defensive schemes based on the team’s personnel.
“People ask me what system do you run? I don’t have a system,” Gonzales said. “I think that the only system that’s going to work in high school is understanding your personnel and putting those guys in the best position to be successful based upon who you have. They say ‘What do you run?’ I always say ‘Who do I have?’ Here, I think that we have big, strong country boys that don’t mind pushing people around a little bit, so we need to be physical. We need to be physical up front.”
Based on what he’s learned about his team, Gonzales is expecting the Eagles to rely heavily on a power run game with four seniors returning on the offensive line in center Logan Knapp, guards Ryan Sawaya and Evan Truse, right tackle James Sadler, and junior Garrett Zachary at left tackle.
“… We don’t have burners,” Gonzales said. “We’ve got a couple of guys who can run pretty well, good high school athletes, but we’ve got big bodies that are pretty athletic. You’re going to see us using a lot more bigger sets, a much more physical run game.”,
Gonzales said he likes the physicality of Ben Moyer at H-back and running back Blake Rosenthal, who also played on the defensive line last season.
“He’s going to do the same thing this year,” Gonzales said of Rosenthal. “He’ll play wherever we need him, but we like putting the ball in his hands because he’s a load and he can run.”
That doesn’t mean the Eagles won’t throw the ball with Gonzales noting the team is young in its receiving corps. He said Jack Peterson, a transfer from Texas, has become one of the team’s leaders and will likely play at safety on defense. He said Marcus Mack and Eli Hagans will also be in the mix at receiver. Gonzales said incoming freshman Cullen Weller is expected to help the team at safety and receiver.
“I have enough Air Raid in me to want to want to throw the ball around a little bit,” Gonzales said. “It’s exciting. It’s fun. The people want to see it. The kids want to do it, but (there will be) a lot more power run game.”
“We’re going to put two wide receivers on the field most times and sometimes three, so we don’t have to go too deep into the well there as we only have a few guys, and we’re fine with that,” Gonzales said. “Defensive guys are going to help out as well that will play both sides of the ball.”
Gonzales said the Eagles have options at quarterback with Cayden Jones returning for his sophomore year and incoming freshman Kingston Johnson. Meanwhile, Sawyer Pruitt, last season’s starting quarterback, opted to focus on baseball after committing to Ole Miss.
“The kid’s a stud,” Gonzales said of Jones. “He gets it. He understands what we’re trying to do. He’s a student, and he wants to be out there. He wants to lead his team. He’s a phenomenal leader. He’s on our Leadership Council, and he takes responsibility for his own actions. He’s a kid who does things the right way, so he’s easy to coach.”
Of Johnson, Gonzales said: “The kid can throw a football through a brick wall, and he’s maybe the fastest kid on the team. He’s special. He’s an eighth-grader. He’s going to make his eighth-grade mistakes, but he’s out there running around with 18-year-old boys now, and it’s going to be a little different for him for a while. He’s going to learn the ropes. We look for him to be an extremely talented football player by the time he’s done here.”
Gonzales has also liked what he’s seen from tight end Hayden Ray.
“If you see how people use Travis Kelce in the NFL, we would be a fool not to put this kid out there and say, ‘All right, go ahead and put a cornerback on him and cover him up.’ He’s a big, old strong kid with ridiculous athletic ability, so we really have enjoyed watching him move in space and catch footballs.”
Gonzales said the Eagles will be multiple on defense, led by ends Jacob Cowart and Gabe Harvey.
“They look the part, and they have motors, so when you have them bookend, whether it’s a four-man front or a three-man front, you’re in good shape with those two guys on the field,” Gonzales said.
Senior Tyler Maher is in the mix at nose guard, while Wyatt Tynes and Cooper Smith return to anchor the linebacking corps.
“He’s one of the hardest-hitting high school kids I’ve ever seen,” Gonzales said of Smith. “He hits baseballs that disappear, and he brings that same energy and that same explosive power to the football field.”
Weller, Kade Whitehead, Peterson, Jace Griffin and Brody Welch are in the mix in the secondary.
“Some of them were receivers, and when we realized we’re not going to put as many on the field, it was like, ‘These are good athletes. We’ve got to have these players on the field. Let’s see if we can’t get them back there and put them at safety.’”
Heading into the scrimmage with Brusly, Gonzales is looking for improvement, and not only from his team.
“We’re all learning each other, so I think if we can have a clean game mechanically from the sidelines, on the field, that would be what I’m looking for,” Gonzales said. “Obviously, we want to score points. I want to see my defense tackle well. We talk about things on the field, sure. I want to see good, solid tackling. I want to make sure that guys are playing full speed, guys are fighting every play and all that good stuff, but I think there’s a lot to learn about ourselves as coaches and a staff and a program right now making the shift that we’ve made from what they did last year to what we do this year.”
