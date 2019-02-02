DENHAM SPRINGS – Louisiana State Troopers arrested a Baton Rouge woman this evening on charges in relation to a fatal hit-and-run in the early hours of Feb. 22.
Emily A Easley. 30, was into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular negligent injuring, felony hit-and-run, reckless operation, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to report a vehicular crash.
Bond was set at $125,688.
The 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was taken to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for forensic analysis.
Austin Huber, 25, and his passenger, Brandi Hughes, 29, of Walker, traveled southbound on La. 16 in a 2003 Honda Shadow 750 motorcycle when Easley allegedly turned left from James Street across the southbound of lanes of travel into the path of Huber’s motorcycle.
The impact of the motorcycle-SUV collision ejected Huber and his passenger.
Huber suffered fatal injuries, despite wearing a DOT-approved helmet. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Livingston Parish Corner’s Office.
The accident occurred around 1 a.m., according to Taylor Scrantz, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.
The passenger was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for treatment.
