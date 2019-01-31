LIVINGSTON – The STEAM Express has a busy schedule for February, with eight scheduled visits to parish schools.
The Livingston Parish school system converted a school bus into a mobile classroom equipped with Wi-Fi, touch-screen monitors and laptops, and hands-on, interactive modules to help students learn concepts in a variety of subjects.
Schools are incorporating the STEAM Express in their regular math, science and literacy night events, according to Nikki Lavergne, instructional technology facilitator.
Teachers who have completed the district’s workshop are able to customize the learning activities for the subject and age group of their choice.
The STEAM Express schedule includes the following afternoon and evening appearances, which are open to parents and the community.
• Feb. 5, Springfield Middle School.
• Feb. 7, Eastside Elementary.
• Feb. 11, Seventh Ward Elementary.
• Feb. 18, Frost Elementary.
• Feb. 21, Live Oak Elementary.
• Feb. 25, Doyle High School.
• Feb. 26, Doyle Elementary.
• Feb. 28, Juban Parc Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.