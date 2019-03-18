DENHAM SPRINGS – Major League Baseball may be busy with spring training, but dodge ball season needs no training.
Instead, the Livingston Young Professionals (LYP) is looking for teams to duck, dodge and throw balls at other teams – all in good fun.
The LYP’s Third Annual Dodge Ball Tournament is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at North Park in Denham Springs.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit Child Advocacy Services.
“The Dodge Ball Tournament is a great way to have fun and make valuable connections with other young professionals,” said Kevin Foster, chairman of the LYP Leadership Council.
“This year we are also benefitting a vital organization in Livingston Parish, where the number of children in foster care is the highest in the state,” Foster said.
Teams of six are invited to participate.
Players do not have to be a part of the LYP program. Anyone ages 18 and up can participate.
Since it is a mixed tournament, two women must play on each team.
There is no admission charge to watch the tournament.
For more information, contact the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce at (225) 665-8155.
Information can be found on the Chamber’s website at livingstonparishchamber.org or the LYP Facebook page.
The Livingston Young Professionals is a program of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, started in 2015 as a way for professionals in Livingston Parish to connect.
LYP is for young professionals ages 21-40, living, working and playing in Livingston Parish to provide avenues to develop skills, grow personally, develop professionally and network with other young professionals.
