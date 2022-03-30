WALKER – Sometimes Walker track and field coach Matthew Edwards doesn’t know what to expect from his team, and that’s part of the allure of coaching the group.
On Tuesday, the Wildcats won the boys large schools championship at the Livingston Parish Championships at Walker in an effort that seemed fairly quiet.
“We were talking one day and we were just like, ‘Man, we look like a bunch of rag-tag individuals, but then we get on the track, and we do this and we do that, and we’re just like, OK, wow, we actually look pretty dog gone good right now. It’s amazing!’ I love every minute of it,” Edwards said after Walker won the title over Live Oak (101), Denham Springs (72.5) and Albany (3).
Springfield repeated as champion on the small school boys side, running away with the title with 141.5 points. Maurepas was second (53), followed by Holden (26.5), Doyle (13) and French Settlement (10).
“I’m really proud of how much these kids have worked,” Springfield coach Storm Reeves said. “Not so much that we’re winning track meets, but in the fact that we’re getting PRs every week. Our boys are putting in work every day, and they come and show up and they do everything you ask them to do. I don’t ask them to practice for hours upon hours, but when they are there for that hour and a half every day, they’re giving me everything they’ve got, and it shows how much they’ve grown over the past year. The biggest thing is, we’ve got to make sure we carry this momentum into the next few weeks with district coming up in three weeks.”
Kentrell Scott paced the Walker effort, taking Track MVP honors, while winning the 110 hurdles (15.48) and 300 hurdles (43.06).
After 16 events, Walker led Live Oak 87.5 to 87.
“Earlier today, I went and looked through all of the marks, the heights, the times and all that,” Edwards said. “I texted our coaches, and … if we go off of what we have right now, we should not come in first tonight in boys. We should be behind Live Oak by four points, but through the course, we picked up points in pole vault. We picked up points in the 3200, which were huge. We took first and second in a lot of the sprints, and all of those helped push us forward. It was a total team effort on everybody’s part tonight, and it was just amazing to watch and see what happened.”
The Wildcats’ Robert Jackson (10.77) and Andra’ Porter (10.95) took 1-2 in the 100, while Jaden Bardales (22.81) and Jackson (22.86) went 1-2 in the 200.
Jamari Evans (53.72) and Samuel Cifreo (55.04) went 2-4 in the 400, and Carson Boyer (2:07.47) and Tyler Cantu (2:15.13) went 2-4 in the 800.
Walker’s Jacob Kennedy (10:31.54) and Tyler Beatty (10:50.19) went 1-2 in the 3200 and 1-4 in the 1600. Kennedy’s time was 4:49.33, while Beatty’s was 5:14.11.
“I just drank a lot of water,” Kennedy said of what worked for him during the meet. “I don’t know how else to put it. Just drink water.”
Kennedy said the windy conditions were tough.
“It’s terrible on the back stretch,” he said. “It’s awful. It feels like you’re getting hit by a truck.”
Bryson Thomas was third in the discus (103-00), while Dayne Carpenter (144-05) and Tyler Mitchell (13-09), went 2-3 in the javelin. Walker’s Aidon Brumfield (12-00) and Rhoby Graham (10-00) went 2-3 in the pole vault.
Porter, Jackson, Bardales and Deaunoray Levy won the 4x100 (43.58), while Bardales, Jackson, Jacob McKey and Marek Hall won the 4x200 (1:31.65). Walker’s team of Cifreo, Jamari Evans, Carpenter and Scott was second in the 4x400 (3:41.30). The Wildcats also finished second in the 4x800 with Cantu, Bardales, Lawson Borne and Boyer finishing in a time of 9:01.50.
“We have not really put the whole picture together yet,” Edwards said. “We’re still trying to figure that out here and there in a couple of events and see what we can find and see if this guy can do this, or this girl can do this. We talked with the coaches tonight, and we talked about (how) we want to have all the pieces together going into the week before district, because we have that week off, and with that week off, we’re focusing in on those pieces now to head into district.”
“I’m excited about this program as a whole and where we’re going to go and where our kids are going to go,” Edwards continued. “I’m excited to just be able to sit back and enjoy and watch them and let them work and compete and get better and enjoy themselves.”
Live Oak turned in several notable performances, with Cade Getwood and TJ Magee going 1-2 in the high jump, both at six feet. Magee also finished third in the 100 (11.03), while Getwood was third in the 200 (22.95).
Getwood won the long jump (21-6), while Bryson McKeithen was third (19-11.5). David Voorhies won the triple jump (44-02), while Nathan Curtis was third in the shot put (40-10.5).
Collin McClure (16.43) and Jackson Root (17.40) finished 2-3 in the 110 hurdles. The duo did the same in the 300 hurdles, with McClure finishing in a time of 43.17 and Root in 45.66.
Brandon Maher won the discus (116-05), Tae Henyard was third in the 400 (54.83).
Jackson Earle won the 800 (2:05.24), while Peyton Parker was third (2:08.39).
“The wind played a little part in that early just coming out early trying to push through that,” Earle said of 800. “We came out and me and a couple of other guys kind of kept a consistent pace, and they were able to keep me on pace for what my goals were, then on that second lap, started to create a gap there. That’s a large testament of what we’re doing in training. The endurance work really kicked in for that second lap.”
Parker was second in the 1600 (4:54.54), while Luke Pemberton was third (4:56.12). In the 3200, Parker was third (11:12.38), while Pemberton was fourth (11:22.39).
Live Oak’s team of Devin McLendon, Henyard, McKeithen and Earle won the 4x400 relay (3:36.47), while Parker, Lynn Slaby, Pemberton and Earle won the 4x800 (8:53.75).
Voorhies, Getwood, Stafford and Magee finished second in the 4x100 relay (44:08), while McClure, McKeithen, Stafford and Henyard were third in the 4x200 (1:35.68).
Denham Springs’ Andrew Goodwin earned Field MVP honors with firsts in the discus (125-08) and javelin (147-03).
“I’m really getting to work with some really good guys in the district and parish,” Goodwin said. “They really push me to throw harder, and I have some competition here at Walker that really, really pushes me.”
Dashawn McBryde (20-08) and Lionell Dawson (19-10.5) went 2-4 in the long jump, while McBryde (42-04) and Justin Perault (38-1.75) finished 2-3 in the triple jump.
Perault won the pole vault in 13-6, while working with a new pole.
“I feel like I did pretty good, and as a team we did pretty good,” Perault said. “I like it, though. We’re all one team. We all care about each other. We’re all one family, so if we keep working together, we’ll get through it and make it happen.”
Denham’s Porter Gibson turned in a 52-05 to win the shot put, while teammate Tyler Kimble was second (43-05).
Mason Edwards won the 400 for DSHS (53.37), while CamRon Eirick was third in the high jump (5-10).
The DSHS team of, Jeremiah Lewis, Edwards, Vorise and Dawson was second in the 4x200 (1:32.93), while Micah Harrison, Eirick, Dawson and Maison Vorise finished third in the 4x100 (44.85).
Andrew Duckworth, Joseph Cupit, Chase Toombs and Edwards finished third in the 4x400 (3:50.07), while Duckworth, Gunter Findley, Cupit and Toombs were third in the 4x800 (9:02.75).
Springfield laid the foundation for its big day in the field events with Layden Richards (98-05) and Walton Lee (85-00) going 1-3 in the discus. Richards also won the shot put (39-4) while Ervin Fletcher was second (37-6). Richards also took third in the javelin (110-10) to earn Field MVP honors.
“That’s the first things you’ve got to win,” Richards said of the field events. “I think we got it and did well.”
Britton Allen won the high jump for the Bulldogs (5-8), while Dequane Davis won the long jump (19-4) and Andra Ricks (16-10) was third.
Springfield’s Caden Dykes won the triple jump (27-6.5), while Dorian Lusk was third (31-03).
“I’m so proud of our field events this year,” Reeves said. “Last year, it was, ‘hey, let’s see what we can get, and whatever kind of points we can get in field events, we’ll take it.’ We were really good in running events last year, especially in the sprints. This year, I think we’re a much more well-rounded team.”
The Bulldogs took care of business on the track as well, with Davis (11.52) and Ricks (12.63) going 1-3 in the 100, while Davis (24.58) and Peyton Wall (28.27) went 1-3 in the 200.
Vickair (18.02) and Allen (19.75) went 1-2 in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, with Vicknair finishing in 46.12 and Allen in 46.47.
Vicknair was selected the Track MVP.
Trevor Sanchez won the 400 (58.20), while Donald Morgan (2:19.14) and Porter Ishee (2:25.38) went 1-2 in the 800. Morgan won the 1600 (5:04.42), while Joseph Callahan won the 3200 (11:41.84) and Colton Enmon was third (15:25.85).
The Bulldogs also won all the relays, with Vicknair, Ricks, Lusk and Davis winning the 4x100 in 48.69. Jatoris Buggage, Peyton Gibbens, Lusk and Ricks won the 4x200 in 1:42.37, and Allen, Sanchez, Vicknair and Ishee won the 4x400 in 3:56.89.
Morgan, Ishee, Sanchez and Enmon won the 4x800 in 12:43.83.
“The way I told them the past two weeks is we’re going to win every event we enter,” Reeves said. “That’s our goal. If we can be second or third as well, that’s how we start building that point total to get as high as we possibly can.”
“We competed, not against the people on the track, but against ourselves,” Reeves said.
Maurepas turned in a solid day with Julian Pellerin (12.46) and Kadin Vicknair (13.00) going 2-4 in the 100. Vicknair was second in the 200 (27.35), while Jay Cannon was third in the 110 hurdles (23.36).
Louis Rodriguez V was second in the 1600 (5:16.49) and 3200 (12:05.54), and Karson Thacker was third in the 800 (3:05.36).
Rodriguez (117-03) and Joseph Lemoine (114-09) went 1-2 in the javelin, while Pellerin was second in the long jump (18-03) and Cannon second in the pole vault (5-0.00).
Lemoine, Rodriguez, Vicknair and Pellerin were second in the 4x100 relay (55.51), while Thacker, Vicknair, Cannon and Lemoine were second in the 4x200 relay (1:48.85).
Doyle’s Kameron Spain-Otis finished second in the 400 (1:07.8), while teammate Reginald Jackson was second in the discus (89-08).
French Settlement’s Balyx Martin had a pair of third-place finishes in the 400 (1:08.63) and 1600 (5:45.43).
Holden’s Taylor Purvis won the pole vault (10-0), was second in the triple jump (31-3), and third in the 300 hurdles (51.35). Steve Garcia was third in the javelin (110-10), while Dalton Miller was third in the shot put (34-9).
