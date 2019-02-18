WALKER -- Walker police arrested two suspects in connection with a burglary of The Game Stop, a video game business, according to Police Chief David Addison.
“Following some excellent police work, our detectives arrested two men from the Springfield area in connection with The Game Stop burglary,” Addison reported.
Booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center were William C. Fowler, 20, and Matthew G. Laplatney, 21, both of Springfield.
“Both suspects were booked on charges of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property and theft,” said Capt. John Sharp, police spokesman.
Bond was set at $25,500 for each suspect, he said.
“Along with the arrest, we were able to recover the stolen merchandise, as well as collect valuable information that may assist other law enforcement agencies in resolving some outstanding burglaries,” Addison said.
“I am very pleased that we were able to clear the burglary so quickly, put the responsible parties in jail and recover the stolen merchandise,” Addison said.
“I also want to thank the Springfield Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation and assistance.”
“While questioning these suspects, we learned that they are from Inverness, Fla., and had moved to the Springfield area about a month ago,” Addison said.
“We don’t know what made these two men think that moving their criminal activities to our area was a good idea, but I’m sure they’re regretting that decision now.
“We are advising our law enforcement partners in the area about the facts of this arrest so that they can investigate any unsolved burglaries or thefts for which these suspects may be responsible,” Addison said.
“We will also alert Florida officials, as well as agencies between Louisiana and Florida of our apprehension of these two, and the information we obtained concerning their tactics.”
The investigation began in the early morning hours on Feb. 10 at the store in the shopping center adjacent to the Walmart store in Walker.
“Shortly before 1 a.m., two men disrupted electricity to The Game Stop, then broke out the glass entry door to the business,” Sharp said,
“After entering the business, the men broke open a glass display case containing expensive video game consoles, removed the contents of the case, and then left the scene.”
Responding officers found turning off the power to the business defeated its security measures, including surveillance cameras.
Viewing surveillance camera footage at nearby businesses, police found the burglary involved two men driving a small, light-colored Chevrolet sedan.
The camera footage showed the vehicle entered the Walmart parking lot, where the men parked and went into the store, Sharp said.
“With the cooperation of Walmart officials, our detectives were able to view Walmart internal security footage and observe the two suspects,” Sharp said.
“A photo of the suspects was pulled from the security video and posted to our Social Media System,” he said, and the next day a Springfield business owner contacted detectives.
“The business owner told our detectives that the same two suspects appeared on security video of the Springfield business taken during an attempt by the suspects to break in to that business,” Sharp said.
The business owner said he had an anonymous tip on the identity of one of the suspects. Detectives contacted the tipster and obtained the possible names of the two men in the photo.
Walker detectives searched area resale stores and found a stolen game console at a resale store in the Denham Springs area and two consoles at resale stores in the Hammond area, Sharp said.
“One of the resale stores was able to provide us with a possible address for the suspects,” he said.
Working with Springfield police and the Sheriff’s Office, Walker detectives made contact with the suspects at a residence on Blood River Road.
While interviewing the two men, police obtained confessions to the Game Stop burglary, as well as the attempted break-in of the Springfield business Sharp said.
During a search of the residence, police also located the stolen game consoles, he added.
