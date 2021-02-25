It’s been roughly a month since their last wrestling meets, and Live Oak and Walker are taking decidedly different approaches heading into this weekend’s state tournament.
The season was shut down in late January because of COVID concerns and will resume with the state meet Friday and Saturday at the Raising Cain’s River Center in Baton Rouge.
Live Oak coach Chris Collier said one of the challenges he faced was breaking up the monotony of practice at a time when teams and individuals are normally peaking during the season.
“The guys are just chomping at the bit to not have to wrestle each other any more,” Collier said, while stressing he’s worked on situational wrestling and did a simulated tournament to break things up. “They’re ready to see that other competition, and that’s one thing that they really want, that they crave. Certain guys can’t get everything that they need from certain teammates. When you have guys that are of varying degrees of ability, it’s kind of hard to get that extra push that you need from certain other people.”
Meanwhile, Walker coach Chris Godso said the approach was a bit different with his young team.
“We’re really just trying to really fine-tune the things that we’ve been going over with having a lot of first-year wrestlers with us,” Godso said. “It’s really given us an opportunity to kind of work on the basics and kind of fine-tune those things.”
“The prospect of still having something to work toward in the state tournament definitely has helped push them, and it’s also really pushed them to try and get better for the future,” Godso said.
Heading into the layoff, Collier was concerned about his wrestlers maintaining weights, he said it hasn’t been an issue.
Live Oak’s Rayden Ingram is the top seed in the 152-pound class and is 23-0, while Nawab Singh is the No. 2 seed in the 195-pound class. Jordan Griffin is fourth at 138 points, while Logan Pertuis is fourth at 170 pounds and Andrew Lusby is ninth at 132 pounds.
“I look at us at the very least to finish as a top 10 team this year as a team,” Collier said. “This year, we’re a little bit more spread out than we’ve been in the past. I think we had six seniors going in, which is kind of a big senior class for us, but we’ve kind of lacked experience coming off of last year, so those five guys that got seeded were the experienced guys, but everybody else is still kind of a first or second-year wrestler. It’s going to be a big experience for a lot of those freshmen and sophomores. Even though we have six seniors, we still have a big group of freshmen and sophomores starting for us right now, too.”
Six athletes will be competing for Walker in the state meet, led by junior David Stafford. Asa Rutherford, Cadi Caraccioli, Toni Jarreau, Dawson Spearman and Gabriel Millbern are freshmen, and for them it’s all about getting the experience of competing in the event.
“Going to the state tournament’s an eye-opening experience, and my goal for us is just to see what it’s all about, let some of these kids get the taste of the experience under their belt, for sure,” Godso said.
“It’ll be a good learning experience for us,” Godso said. “You’ve got to start somewhere.”
