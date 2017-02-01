Local News

DeBate students show their enthusiasm for new supplies
Crystal DeBate's fifth-grade students at Gray's Creek Elementary show two laptop computers funded through her project posted on the DonorsChoose website. Several other Livingston Parish schools also received donations. See the full story in Lifestyle.

Catholic Duals Highlight Movie
Raising Canes Returns to Denham Springs

Bill Cassidy Visits Live Oak High School

Jeremy Alford: Doomsday Budget Preppers Have Arrived

Higher education officials, public school teachers and health care providers would like nothing more than an avalanche of state money to suddenly appear some time before the end of the fiscal year on June 30. 

McManus and Murphy announce pending nuptials

Mr. and Mrs. David R. McManus of Central announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter Hailey Brooke McManus to Colten Lee Murphy, the son of Jennifer Sparks McMorris of Pine Grove and the late Randall W. “Randy” Murphy of Denham Springs.

Frazier, Brouillette to wed Dec. 30

Hannah Frazier and Blair Nikolas Brouillette announced their intention to marry on Dec. 30, 2016, at 6 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs.