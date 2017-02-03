LIVINGSTON – FEMA will likely meet its self-imposed for delivery of its mobile housing units, the director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said. Read more
WALKER – Walker North Road (La. 447) will have one lane closed for three nights next week, according to the state Department of Transportation of Development. Read more
DENHAM SPRINGS – A whirlwind of activity over the next four days will take place on Hatchell Lane so Denham Springs Elementary can re-open Monday on a campus it can call its own. Read more
DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Denham Springs Police Department will tighten enforcement against thru-traffic at Memorial Cemetery, Police Chief Shannon Womack said today. Read more
DENHAM SPRINGS -- There are good days and bad days in sports.
Livingston Parish Public Schools High School Student of the Year Eric Forbes is a student at Holden High. (Photo by Crystal LoGiudice | The News)
WATSON – A culinary event Saturday combined eclectic elements in a similar way as the signature Louisiana dish of honor – along with a surprise ingredient this year.
All classes are back in full gear in the Livingston Parish Public School System, even though not all schools are back on their original campuses.
President Trump said he will cut regulations for corporations. I suppose this means corporations will cut prices?
The money wheel is spinning again, and this time there are some very big, passionate, and needy contestants standing around the dais looking for their chance at the prize.
The talented house band at the Old South Jamboree in Walker will host a tribute to the late, great Merle Haggard this Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 7 p.m.
Baton Rouge – The 4th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival VIP Pre-Party Fundraiser will be held on Feb. 23 at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room, from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Mr. and Mrs. David R. McManus of Central announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter Hailey Brooke McManus to Colten Lee Murphy, the son of Jennifer Sparks McMorris of Pine Grove and the late Randall W. “Randy” Murphy of Denham Springs.
Hannah Frazier and Blair Nikolas Brouillette announced their intention to marry on Dec. 30, 2016, at 6 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs.
T.J. and Nelda Parker Dendinger of Denham Springs celebrated their 60th anniversary on Oct. 6, 2016.