Special Education Dept. to host Winter Wonderland

Livingston Parish Public Schools' Special Education Department will host Winter Wonderland on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker.

St. Joseph youths advocate pro-life stance

Youth from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponchatoula stand in a "field of choices" to advocate pro-life this month as it marks the anniversary of Roe vs Wade. Each flag represents the life of an unborn baby aborted, a mother in a crisis, and a dad in depression. There are 320 choices made ev…

Catholic Duals Highlight Movie

Raising Canes Returns to Denham Springs

Bill Cassidy Visits Live Oak High School

Call & Comment published January 26, 2017

As our country is falling apart and we get along less, it seems that there is one truth – there is no racism at the foot of the cross of Christ. I believe Dr. M.L .King Jr. would have agreed with this. He said, “Unless we learn to live and love as brothers and sisters, we will fall as fools.…

Cabaret Evening to Benefit Sims Library and Columbia Theatre

Hammond – A fun-filled way to support two good causes is coming to town on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. “Breakfast in Paris, Martinis in Manhattan: A Cabaret” is a unique fundraiser and musical program organized by the Friends of Sims Library and the Columbia Theatre.

McManus and Murphy announce pending nuptials

Mr. and Mrs. David R. McManus of Central announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter Hailey Brooke McManus to Colten Lee Murphy, the son of Jennifer Sparks McMorris of Pine Grove and the late Randall W. “Randy” Murphy of Denham Springs.

Frazier, Brouillette to wed Dec. 30

Hannah Frazier and Blair Nikolas Brouillette announced their intention to marry on Dec. 30, 2016, at 6 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs.