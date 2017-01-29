Gov. Edwards tells lawmakers he will call special legislative session to address mid-year budget gap
BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards said this morning he will call a special legislative session to slash a mid-year budget shortfall. Read more
DENHAM SPRINGS – A joint effort of the Denham Springs Police Department and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest Thursday of two Detention Center trustees on theft, drug and weapon charges. Read more
Livingston Parish Council follows Parish President's recommendation to join class action suit against DOTD
LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Council on a 7-0 vote Thursday night joined three other Livingston Parish governmental entities in a class action lawsuit against the state Department of Transportation and Development in relation to the August flood. Read more
WATSON -- Despite an unrelenting month of January in which Live Oak’s soccer team won only two of nine matches, the Eagles were still in position to earn a share of the Division II, District 4 championship.
Livingston Parish Public Schools' Special Education Department will host Winter Wonderland on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center, located at 9261 Florida Blvd. in Walker.
Youth from St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ponchatoula stand in a "field of choices" to advocate pro-life this month as it marks the anniversary of Roe vs Wade. Each flag represents the life of an unborn baby aborted, a mother in a crisis, and a dad in depression. There are 320 choices made ev…
Matthews, N.C. – Dr. Michael A. Milton, who serves as President of the D. James Kennedy Institute, the James H. Ragsdale Chair of Missions and Evangelism at Erskine Theological Seminary, and is the former Chancellor of Reformed Theological Seminary, has been selected for promotion to full co…
As the patriotic pageantry of Inauguration Day gave way to the demonstrations of defiance Saturday, our new America came into view. We are two nations now, two peoples.
The months and years after a long reign in office sometimes bring strange thoughts or dreams to a public servant.
As our country is falling apart and we get along less, it seems that there is one truth – there is no racism at the foot of the cross of Christ. I believe Dr. M.L .King Jr. would have agreed with this. He said, “Unless we learn to live and love as brothers and sisters, we will fall as fools.…
Baton Rouge – “The Great Baton Rouge Flood of 2016” is a digital album by local musicians who were directly and indirectly affected by “The Storm with No-name.” The compilation album is executive produced by Henry Turner Jr. for Hit City Digital Records and is available at all leading digita…
Hammond – A fun-filled way to support two good causes is coming to town on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. “Breakfast in Paris, Martinis in Manhattan: A Cabaret” is a unique fundraiser and musical program organized by the Friends of Sims Library and the Columbia Theatre.
Thursday, January 26
Mr. and Mrs. David R. McManus of Central announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter Hailey Brooke McManus to Colten Lee Murphy, the son of Jennifer Sparks McMorris of Pine Grove and the late Randall W. “Randy” Murphy of Denham Springs.
Hannah Frazier and Blair Nikolas Brouillette announced their intention to marry on Dec. 30, 2016, at 6 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs.
T.J. and Nelda Parker Dendinger of Denham Springs celebrated their 60th anniversary on Oct. 6, 2016.