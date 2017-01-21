Local News

Awning installed at Southside Junior High

Awning installed at Southside Junior High

Workers with Southeast Gutter Works, of Independence, install a roof in front of the temporary home of Southside Junior High School on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The roof will provide protection for students leaving buses until the reach the covered boardwalk near their school mascot, the Buccaneer… Read more

Curious George’s Library Adventures
Curious George’s Library Adventures

Curious George is loose in the library! What kinds of mischief will he get into? Children were invited to various branches of the Livingston Parish Library for a puppet show, stories and more with everyone’s favorite little monkey.

Catholic Duals Highlight Movie
Catholic Duals Highlight Movie

Raising Canes Returns to Denham Springs

Raising Canes Returns to Denham Springs

Bill Cassidy Visits Live Oak High School

Bill Cassidy Visits Live Oak High School

Call & Comment Published January 19, 2017

Man, there’s a lot of stories lately of bad guys getting shot by good guys in self-defense. Even anti-gun groups say that about 2 million people each year defend themselves with guns. That’s a lot of people.

Grand Country Junction celebrates 10 years

Grand Country Junction celebrates 10 years

What a milestone! Garry Lewis Properties in conjunction with Treads and Care Tire and Team Toyota proudly present Grand Country Junction’s 10-year Anniversary Show featuring the return of Glynn Fendlason, Duane Black, Ron Galbo and Greg Sullivan as the Junction Boys Quartet.

Frazier, Brouillette to wed Dec. 30

Frazier, Brouillette to wed Dec. 30

Hannah Frazier and Blair Nikolas Brouillette announced their intention to marry on Dec. 30, 2016, at 6 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs.