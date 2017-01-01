DENHAM SPRINGS – The City of Denham Springs may look different in 2017, but it will be the same city it was before the August flood, Mayor Gerard Landry said Thursday. Read more
DENHAM SPRINGS – The City of Denham Springs may look different in 2017, but it will be the same city it was before the August flood, Mayor Gerard Landry said Thursday. Read more
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks optimistic about outlook for 2017, in spite of August flood damage
LIVINGSTON – The outlook for 2017 looks as solid as possible in light of the August flood, but challenges still loom for next year, Livingston Parish Layton Ricks said Thursday. Read more
HOUSTON – Nick Tullier gave his mother “the best birthday present” she could get. Read more
WATSON -- Live Oak keeper Katie Baker jumped in front of a shot by Destrehan’s Alexandra Romero, who broke free in the first minute of Friday’s clash between the Lady Eagles and Wildcats.
COVINGTON -- Usually when a team scores 77 points in a high school basketball game, that team should have a decent shot of winning the game.
Nobody will forget the 2016 high school football season in Livingston Parish and for nothing to do with what happened on the field for the five teams.
The 2017 French Settlement High School Homecoming Court was presented after the French Settlement boys basketball game held on Friday, Dec. 2.
I am starting to notice lawns green again. Unfortunately it is not green from grass but winter weeds that are germinating now. With most of the warm season grasses now dormant, weeds are easy to see.
Did the community organizer from Harvard Law just deliver some personal payback to the IDF commando? So it would seem.
Two days remain before 2016 ends, but many in Livingston Parish would agree that the year seemed like two combined into one.
Amessage my Journalism professor gave me remained in the back of my mind in the 29 years since I took his class.
Thursday, December 29
Natchitoches –Members of the mixed ensemble and chorale at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts presented a holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 4, and Monday, Dec. 5, in the recital hall of the Center for Performance and Technology.
Thursday, December 15
Hannah Frazier and Blair Nikolas Brouillette announced their intention to marry on Dec. 30, 2016, at 6 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs.
T.J. and Nelda Parker Dendinger of Denham Springs celebrated their 60th anniversary on Oct. 6, 2016.
Katie Marie Watson of Walker and Brandon Lee Hicks of New Orleans have announced they will marry in a ceremony on Nov. 4, 2016, in Cancun, Mexico.