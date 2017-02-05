LIVINGSTON – FEMA will likely meet its self-imposed for delivery of its mobile housing units, the director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said. Read more
WALKER – Walker North Road (La. 447) will have one lane closed for three nights next week, according to the state Department of Transportation of Development. Read more
DENHAM SPRINGS – A whirlwind of activity over the next four days will take place on Hatchell Lane so Denham Springs Elementary can re-open Monday on a campus it can call its own. Read more
DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Denham Springs Police Department will tighten enforcement against thru-traffic at Memorial Cemetery, Police Chief Shannon Womack said today. Read more
DENHAM SPRINGS -- When you put two hungry, desperate and wounded teams on the court together, you expect the competitive nature to be prominent in the storyline.
BATON ROUGE -- The difference was night and day, Live Oak coach Zach Miller said.
DENHAM SPRINGS -- Most of the suspense disappeared early Friday when Denham Springs High took on Ponchatoula in a Division I playoff opener, as the Yellow Jackets scored almost at will in a 7-2 rout.
Hammond – Southeastern Louisiana University has named 3,768 students to its honors list for the fall 2016 semester.
Livingston Parish Public Schools Middle School Student of the Year Hailey Enamorado is a student at Denham Springs Jr. High. (Photo by Crystal LoGiudice | The News)
French Settlement High School had several students accepted into the Central Louisiana AHEC program, which allows them to explore different paths in the medical field and gives them a greater insight into making appropriate career decisions.
That hysterical reaction to the travel ban announced Friday is a portent of what is to come if President Donald Trump carries out the mandate given to him by those who elected him.
It’s becoming something of a tradition for Gov. John Bel Edwards.
All classes are back in full gear in the Livingston Parish Public School System, even though not all schools are back on their original campuses.
The talented house band at the Old South Jamboree in Walker will host a tribute to the late, great Merle Haggard this Saturday, Feb. 4, beginning at 7 p.m.
Thursday, February 2
Baton Rouge – The 4th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival VIP Pre-Party Fundraiser will be held on Feb. 23 at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room, from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Amber Price Broussard, a native of Walker, and Haleem Broussard, a native of Port Allen, proudly announce the birth of their son, Ford Rashadi Broussard, born January 5, 2017.
Scott and Colleen Frazier of Watson announce the marriage of their daughter Hannah Kay Frazier to Blair Nikolas Brouillette on December 30, 2016.
Mr. and Mrs. David R. McManus of Central announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter Hailey Brooke McManus to Colten Lee Murphy, the son of Jennifer Sparks McMorris of Pine Grove and the late Randall W. “Randy” Murphy of Denham Springs.