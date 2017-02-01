LIVINGSTON – Parish President Layton Ricks said he is willing to work with other parishes on improved drainage, but he will not commit Livingston Parish’s hazardous mitigation dollars to a regional project. Read more
The Assess the Need program got a boost recently with donations from two area businesses. Read more
LIVINGSTON – Livingston Parish public officials worried about a slide in sales taxes can relax, as January’s numbers show an $800,000 increase. Read more
WALKER – While investigators await a cause of death of a woman found eight days ago under Interstate 12, the Walker Police Department posted a notice on social media to quash rumors of a serial killer. Read more
BATON ROUGE -- Heading into Tuesday’s game at Central, Live Oak guard Presley Wascom knew she needed only four points to reach the grand total of 2,000 for her career.
WATSON -- Competitive spirit makes every loss sting to some degree. Some of them ache a little more, though. Sometimes a loss is like an itch you can’t quite reach to scratch.
ZACHARY -- There were two emphatic moments during the second half of Walker’s key 62-56 District 4-5A road win over Zachary on Tuesday that signified the Wildcats were on the verge of taking control.
We continue our weather roller coaster ride. It has been mostly warm weather and just a few cold days. But freezing temperatures following warm weather can do a lot of damage when plants are not deep in dormancy and are too tender for natural cold protection.
Lafayette – Festival International de Louisiane has opened registration for the annual Courir du Festival 5K, presented by Stuller.
Crystal DeBate's fifth-grade students at Gray's Creek Elementary show two laptop computers funded through her project posted on the DonorsChoose website. Several other Livingston Parish schools also received donations. See the full story in Lifestyle.
The money wheel is spinning again, and this time there are some very big, passionate, and needy contestants standing around the dais looking for their chance at the prize.
Higher education officials, public school teachers and health care providers would like nothing more than an avalanche of state money to suddenly appear some time before the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
As the patriotic pageantry of Inauguration Day gave way to the demonstrations of defiance Saturday, our new America came into view. We are two nations now, two peoples.
Baton Rouge – The 4th Annual Baton Rouge Mardi Gras Festival VIP Pre-Party Fundraiser will be held on Feb. 23 at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room, from 6 p.m. to midnight.
Baton Rouge – “The Great Baton Rouge Flood of 2016” is a digital album by local musicians who were directly and indirectly affected by “The Storm with No-name.” The compilation album is executive produced by Henry Turner Jr. for Hit City Digital Records and is available at all leading digita…
Mr. and Mrs. David R. McManus of Central announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter Hailey Brooke McManus to Colten Lee Murphy, the son of Jennifer Sparks McMorris of Pine Grove and the late Randall W. “Randy” Murphy of Denham Springs.
Hannah Frazier and Blair Nikolas Brouillette announced their intention to marry on Dec. 30, 2016, at 6 p.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Denham Springs.
T.J. and Nelda Parker Dendinger of Denham Springs celebrated their 60th anniversary on Oct. 6, 2016.