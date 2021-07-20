Two local entities are inviting the boys to a “Guys Night Out.”
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish and Le Chien Brewing Company are teaming up to put on a fun-filled evening that’ll feature artist demonstrations, plenty of food, and plenty of drinks on Tuesday, July 27.
The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and will end at 8:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance at either the Arts Council or Le Chien, which are both located in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
Attendees are in for a treat — many, in fact.
A $45 ticket purchase will include the following: appetizers for each ticket-holding guest upon arrival; two beer tickets upon arrival for two beers of your choice; and one food ticket for a fried pie from Pie-eyed Hand Pies Food Truck.
Non-alcoholic beverages will be available throughout the event.
Along with food and drink, ticket buyers will be able to enjoy a series of demonstrations about casting, brewing, woodcarving, and leather, led by local experts.
Listed below are the artist demonstrations, along with their scheduled time:
-- “The Art of Fly Tying” by local Fly-Fishing Club, 5:30-6 p.m. This group will also be demonstrating the art of fly casting in green space next to Le Chien patio.
-- “The Art of Brewing” by Brett Dunham of Le Chien, 6-6:30 p.m. This is the first of a two-part demonstration.
-- “The Art of Woodcarving” by Doug Ennis of Bayou Best Restoration & Antiques, 6:30-7 p.m.
-- “The Art of Leather” by Matthew Dyer of Sword Slingers Custom Holsters, 7-7:30 p.m.
-- “The Art of Brewing” by Brett Dunham of Le Chien, 7:30-8 p.m. This is the second of a two-part demonstration.
For more information, people can call the Arts Council at (225) 664-1168. They can also email info@artslivingston.org or visit www.artslivingston.org. People are urged to check out the artists as well as the Arts Council of Livingston Parish and Le Chien Brewing Company on Facebook and Instagram.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street. Le Chien Brewing Company is located at 101 S. Hummell Street.
