Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, Oct. 25
ReGeneration Rock: Locals Bar & Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Floyd Brown: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Honky Tonk Playboys: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Whiskey Throttle: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Transit: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Chase Tyler Band: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Whiskey Bent: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.
Giacomo: The Roadhouse, Springfield, 9 p.m.
