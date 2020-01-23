Listed below are this week’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Chris LeBlanc: Casa Maria, Watson, 5 p.m.
Scott Feske and Lindsey Cardinale Ponder: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Watson, 6:30 p.m.
Chris Ocmand: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
Will Wesley: Big Mike’s Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Petty Betty: Locals Bar and Kitchen, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
DJ Push Play: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Ernest Scott and the Funk Children: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 8:30 p.m.
John Ruiz and Train Wrecks: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Avalanche: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 9 p.m.
Delta Dirt Band: Warsaw Marina, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Bulletproof: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Petty Betty: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Honky Tonk Playboys: Big Mike’s Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
61 Suns: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Spank the Monkey: Drew and Willie’s Sports Bar, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Tingle Karaoke: Big Dog Saloon, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Jam Cracker: The Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Stone Sober Band: Crazy Dave’s Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
