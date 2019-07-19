Rockin’ Rouge

Rockin’ Rouge, an 8-person cover band in Baton Rouge, will perform at Sarita's Grill & Cantina in Maurepas on Friday, July 19, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.

Friday, July 19

The Floyd Brown Band: Double D Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.

Avalanche: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.

Jam Cracker Band: Local Bar and Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.

Chaislyn Jane: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.

Taylor Nauta: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.

The Will Wesley Duo: Drew & Willie’s, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.

Bad Habit: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.

Kendall Shaffer: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.

Rockin’ Rouge: Sarita's Grill & Cantina, Maurepas, 6:30 p.m.

Honky Tonk Playboys: Sheri's Daiquiris, Livingston, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

Jam Cracker Band: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.

Honky Tonk Playboys: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.

The Strays: Tin Lizzy’s, Springfield, 9 p.m.

Bulletproof: Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 9 p.m.

Parish County Line: Crazy Dave's Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.

