Listed below are this weekend’s shows going on across Livingston Parish.
Friday, July 19
The Floyd Brown Band: Double D Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Avalanche: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Jam Cracker Band: Local Bar and Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Chaislyn Jane: Papi’s Fajita Factory, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Taylor Nauta: Papi’s Mexican Cuisine, Denham Springs, 6:30 p.m.
The Will Wesley Duo: Drew & Willie’s, Denham Springs, 9:30 p.m.
Bad Habit: Cypress Lounge, Walker, 9 p.m.
Kendall Shaffer: Ace Billiards & Sports Bar, Maurepas, 8 p.m.
Rockin’ Rouge: Sarita's Grill & Cantina, Maurepas, 6:30 p.m.
Honky Tonk Playboys: Sheri's Daiquiris, Livingston, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Jam Cracker Band: Laguna Beach Daiquiris, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
Honky Tonk Playboys: Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, Denham Springs, 9 p.m.
The Strays: Tin Lizzy’s, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Bulletproof: Roadhouse Bar, Springfield, 9 p.m.
Parish County Line: Crazy Dave's Daiquiri Bar & Grill, Livingston, 9 p.m.
