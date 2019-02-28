Thursday, February 28
VITA Tax Preparation
The Livingston Parish Library will host free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2018 at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on Feb. 28 from 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. or the Main Library on March 2 from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Bring tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s, and information for deductions and credits along with a copy of last year’s tax return and a Social Security card for yourself, a spouse and dependents. You may also bring proof of a bank account for direct deposit. Volunteers will prepare most simple returns, but more complicated returns will not be processed. Co-sponsored by Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Internal Revenue Service, this program is by appointment only. To make an appointment or for more available times, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Great Baking Book Club
Combine your love for baking and books in the same club! Members are invited monthly to try out a recipe from a selection of cookbook titles on a theme, then bring the result to the next meeting at the Albany-Springfield Library on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. to share and enjoy. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Teen Reads: Alice’s Adventures
Celebrate your favorite literary hits every fourth Thursday of the month with a new theme each event. This month will feature Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventure with games, prizes, Mad Hatter’s tea and mini flowerpot painting. Visit the Albany-Springfield Library on Feb. 28 at 4:30 p.m. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Feeding Young Minds
Visit the Watson Library on Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. for a free meal sponsored by Mighty Moms in partnership with LPPS School Food Services. Feeding Young Minds is an initiative working to stop childhood hunger in Livingston Parish. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
LEGO Club
The Watson Library will host LEGO Club for ages 3-11 on Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. Calling all LEGO lovers! There will be something fun for every age with LEGO-inspired games and activities. Bring the whole family and be ready to build. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
South Branch Bookies Book Club
The South Branch Bookies motto is “Bet you’re going to like this next book!” Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering for ages 18 and up with refreshments and sometimes costumes based on the book they are reading. The next meeting is Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
LPL Improv Group
Teens and adults are invited to learn and develop improvisational/sketch skills by participating in interactive activities and exercises to get the creative juices flowing. Visit the Main Library on Feb. 28 at 6 p.m. for some acting fun that improves communication skills and provides a safe environment for creative learning and self-growth. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Friday, March 1
Wiggle Worms: Music and Movement
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Children ages 0-5 and their caregivers are invited wiggle and dance at the Main Library on March 1 at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Book Babies
Bring all the kids for a play date at the Watson Library on March 1 at 10:30 a.m. There are baby safe areas and big kid activities too. Enjoy stories, music, games, and more. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Mardi Gras Bead Art
Ever wonder what to do with all those left over Mardi Gras beads? Learn how to make a mosaic using a few simple materials and Mardi Gras beads at the South Library on March 1 at 10:30 a.m. The library will provide all materials, but you are welcome to bring any beads you wish to get rid of. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
COA Mardi Gras Dance
The Livingston Council on Aging will host a Mardi Gras dance for senior citizens age 60 years and older at the Denham Springs meal site, 949 Government Dr., on March 1 from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $6 per person, $10 per couple. Dinner will be served, and live music will be provided by the band Poo-Yai. Attend for a fun-filled evening.
Mike Vaughn Ministries
Join Host Mike Vaughn on March 1 for a night of Southern Gospel and Quartet Music at Mike Vaughn Ministries/Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 Hwy. 442 W, Tickfaw, LA. Special guest artists will be The Dixie Echoes from Pensacola, Fla. This is a free concert, but a love offering will be received for the special guests. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and singing starts at 6:30 p.m. There will be a concession stand with jambalaya plate lunches, hot dogs, nachos and other special southern desserts. For more information, call 985-974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
Saturday, March 2
ACLP Artist of the Year exhibit
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish would like to congratulate Kristine Stone for being selected as the Artist of the Year for 2018. Kristine has over a decade of experience in photography and specializes in food photography. Her favorite thing is to capture food in motion. She also studies various culinary topics, so she not only knows how to photograph food, but also how to prepare it. ACLP will host an exhibit during the month of March showcasing Kristine’s photography in the lobby of the gallery, located at 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. During March, they will also exhibit children’s artwork from Mrs. Tiffany Ellis’ 3rd grade class at Lewis Vincent Elementary. The class took part in a five-lesson art study that began this fall. The project was sponsored by the ACLP with an anonymous grant. The exhibit will begin on March 2 and end on March 27. There will be an opening reception on March 9 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Kristine and some of the children will be present. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org.
S.T.E.A.M. Saturdays
Visit the Main Library at 10 a.m. for five Saturdays, March 2-30, filled with educational S.T.E.A.M. fun. Make some Scientific discoveries, learn the language of Technology, try your hands at Engineering, create some awesome Art, and discover new and fun ways to explore Math. All tweens are welcome. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Gospel Singing & Chili Taste-Fair
Walker Pentecostal Church at 9969 Florida Blvd., in Walker (next door to Sam’s PoBoys & Donuts) invites the public to a Gospel Singing & Chili Taste-Fair Family-Friendly Fun Day on March 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be free food (hot dogs) and games, as well as some invited singers and home church singers, including children. The first couple of hours will be food and games, then the sanctuary will be open for singing. Casual attire. Bring the entire family! For more information, visit www.walkerpentecostalchurch.com.
Krewe of Tickfaw Parade
The Krewe of Tickfaw’s 8th Annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade will be held March 2 at 2 p.m. Starting near Dendinger Rd., the parade will travel down river, pass by Tin Lizzy’s, continue to Swamp Rd., pass Boopalu’s and Warsaw Marina, then end back down river. The after party will be at Boopalu’s. Boat entry fee is $30. This year, proceeds will benefit the Tangi Food Pantry. Donations will be accepted. There is a mandatory captain's meeting on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. at Boopalu’s. For more information about the parade or sponsorships, call Christina at 985-974-7620 or visit the Facebook page Krewe of Tickfaw - Mardi Gras on the Tickfaw.
Gospel Singing at Glory Baptist
There will be a Gospel Singing featuring The Southern Plainsmen at Glory Baptist Church, 28450 Red Oak Rd., Livingston, on March 2 at 6 p.m. Come let your heart be blessed. A love offering will be taken, and there will be fellowship following the service. For more information, call Bro. Joe Farrister, Jr., at 225-276-4553.
Old South Jamboree
The Old South Jamboree will host a “Remembering Merle” show on March 2 at 7 p.m. There will be some favorite Merle Haggard songs as well as other old country songs. Rachel Punkay will return to the stage along with Jonah Traylor, a young country singer from Pumpkin Center. John Blackwell will play guitar. Other regulars will be there, including June Barker, Tommy Raborn and Mark Sanders. Carlton Jones and Randy Blackwell with the Old South Band will perform with all singers. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. Refreshments available include hot dogs, cold drinks, and more. For more information, call 225-936-0349 or visit oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
Sunday, March 3
Southern Plainsmen at Plainview
The Southern Plainsmen Quartet will be in concert on March 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Plainview Baptist Church, located at the corner of Joe May Road and Walker South Road. Lunch will be provided following the concert.
Monday, March 4
DS Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association is an organization of local artists committed to promoting art education, professional aid, and encouragement to all arts at all levels. The DSFAA meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The March 4 meeting will be hosted by member Mary Rebstock at The Artistico Express. This will be for members only. For additional information or to join, please contact Sandra Middleton at (225) 664-9565.
Wednesday, March 6
Republican Women meeting
The Livingston Parish Republican Women will hold their monthly meeting on March 6, at 11:30 a.m. at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill in Denham Springs, just north of I-12 off of Range Ave. The guest speaker will be Eddie Lambert, Senator for Louisiana District 18. The public is welcome to attend. There is a charge for lunch; reservations are recommended and may be made by contacting Freddye Smith at freddye@eatel.net.
Thursday, March 7
Benefit garage sale
The annual Senior Adult Garage Sale at Gray’s Creek Baptist Church, 21039 La. Hwy. 16 South, Denham Springs, will be held March 7-8 from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. both days. There will be prom dresses available. For more information, call 225-665-2127.
Friday, March 8
Big Top Circus
A Real Circus under the Big Top is coming to the Livingston Parish Fairgrounds, 13325 Florida Blvd., on March 8-9 with one spectacular performance on Friday at 6 p.m. and on Saturday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Purchase tickets at the circus entrance or at zerbinifamilycircus.com. Admission is $15 per adult and $10 per child. Visit the Zerbini Family Circus event page on Facebook for a coupon to admit two kids age 4-12 for free for each paid adult. Kids age 3 and under are free.
Saturday, March 9
Clay Fun Shoot
A clay shoot will be held at Riverside Sporting Clays, located at 52396 La. Hwy. 16 in Denham Springs, beginning at 9 a.m. on March 9. Proceeds from the event will go toward Special Olympics Louisiana-Florida Parishes, which covers Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington and St. Tammany parishes. The cost is $600 per four-person team, which includes 100 shots. Breakfast and lunch will be provided for all team members, and prizes will be awarded to the top three finishing teams. Shooting station sponsorships are also available at $100 apiece. For registration or sponsorship information, contact Dawn Collura at (985) 320-6557 or Paulette Roberts at (225) 921-5651. You can also email Collura at dcollura20@gmail.com or Roberts at paulettehroberts@gmail.com.
Aydell Celebration
Wow, time sure flies when you’re having fun! Edna Mae turned 86 years old on Jan. 2, and Robert Ray (Bit) made 90 years old on Feb. 9. They will soon celebrate 69 years of marriage on April 15. Attend the Aydell Celebration at the Port Vincent Community Center to share a memory, spread some love and enjoy some cake. There will be an open house on March 9 from 12-5 p.m. Gifts are not needed.
Sunday, March 10
Red Oak Baptist Church Revival
Red Oak Baptist Church, 28760 Red Oak Rd., Livingston, will host a revival on March 10 - 15. Services will begin at 11 a.m. on March 10, followed by a fellowship meal. Other services will be at 6 p.m. on March 10 and at 7 p.m. on March 11 - 15. The guest speaker will be Bro. Paul Taylor, and guest music director will be Raymond Taylor.
Thursday, March 14
Sea Chanters 2019 National Tour
The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters will perform a free concert on March 14 at 7 p.m. at University Baptist Church, 5775 Highland Road in Baton Rouge. The Sea Chanters is the official chorus of America’s Navy, and the ensemble performs a variety of music: traditional choral music, sea chanteys, patriotic fare, opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. The Baton Rouge visit is one of only 18 stops during this 2019 National Tour. For more information, call 225-766-9474 or visit www.navyband.navy.mil.
Saturday, March 16
Pioneer Day
Pioneer Day will be held at Train Station Park in Denham Springs on March 16 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. There will be an 1800s working gristmill, handmade cypress boats, chair caning, quilters, the Louisiana Gold Honeybee observation deck, Pelican Woodcarvers Club, handmade soap, bears made from old quilts, birdhouses, glass birdfeeders, antique doors, handmade furniture, an 1800s ship knot tying display, a covered wagon, pine needle baskets and more. Jambalaya, jams and jellies, and kettle corn will be served. A military exhibit will be present, and there will be live entertainment. All local stores will be open that day also. For more information, contact Elvin Watts, Theatre Antiques, at 225-665-4666 or 225-202-6381.
Children’s Watercolor Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish welcomes children ages 8-12 years old to participate in our children’s watercolor class. Kerry Curtin will instruct children to draw and paint a Louisiana scene with watercolor pencils. The class will be held on March 16 from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the ACLP gallery, 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. The cost is $10, which includes all supplies. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. Please dress in appropriate clothing for painting. No outside food or drinks allowed. For more information call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Elvis - Through the Years
The Livingston Council on Aging, 949 Government St., Denham Springs, will host “Elvis - Through the Years” on March 16 at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6 p.m. The event will feature award-winning tribute artists Jacob Eder from Georgia and Richard Wolf from Canada, and it will star Elvis Sound Alike Champion Jayson Alfano from Louisiana. Tickets are $15 each. COA members may get purchase tickets at the Denham Springs COA. General public tickets are available at https://bontempstix.com/events/elvis-through-the-years, or call 985-500-4417.
Sunday, March 17
Emmanuel Baptist Church Spring Revival
Emmanuel Baptist Church, 10453 Arnold Rd., Denham Springs, will host a Spring Revival beginning on March 17 at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and continuing March 18-20 at 7 p.m. nightly. The evangelist will be Bro. R. E. Clark. For more information, call Pastor Max Landry at 225-235-2884.
Tuesday, March 26
AARP Defensive Driving Class
An AARP 55 Alive Defensive Driving class will be held for seniors on Tuesday, March 26, from 1-5 p.m. at the Livingston Council on Aging, located at 949 Government Dr. in Denham Springs. The cost of the class will be $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Please call. For more information, call Sheri at 664-0664 or 664-9343.
Thursday, March 28
“Steel Magnolias”
The Spotlight Theatre Players will present Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” on March 28 at 7 p.m., March 29 at 7 p.m. and March 30 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Old South Jamboree in Walker. It will be directed by Melani Glascock. Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at www.stpds.com.
Saturday, March 30
Walker High Class of 1974 reunion
The Walker High School 1974 Class Reunion will be held in the Walker Freshman High auditorium, 13443 Burgess Ave., Walker, on March 30, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Graduates, staff members and administrators are invited. Those interested can reach out on Facebook – search “Walker High School Class of 1974 Reunion” or call Jesse Barksdale 504-231-3720 or Leanna Harris 225-505-4097.
Saturday, April 6
Superhero 5K
The Rotary Club of Livingston Parish will host its second annual 5K Superhero Fun Run on April 6 to provide pairs of brand-new running shoes to children in the community whose families can't afford them. The proceeds of the event and any donations will provide the means for buying the shoes, which will then be donated to the Livingston Parish Public Schools’ main shoe vault. Race registration costs $20 through March 24 and $25 March 25 - April 6. Registration fees can be paid online at RunSignUp.com under the search “Rotary Club Superhero 5K” or at the registration area on the day of the race. Participants can avoid a registration fee by donating a new pair of children’s tennis shoes. Check-ins for the race will begin at 7 a.m. on April 6, and the race will start at 8 a.m. The route will both begin and end at Train Station Park, located at 198 E. Railroad Avenue, just outside the Denham Springs Antique Village.
Saturday, April 13
2019 Blessing of the Bikes
The 2019 Blessing of the Bikes will be held at the Magnolia Plaza Truck Stop in Denham Springs on April 13 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. There will be live music, a bike & car show, auctions, food, drinks, vendors, face painting, limited edition event T-shirts, and more. There will be an after party at Drew & Willie’s Sports Bar. The event is presented by the Fallen Riders Foundation. For more information, call Spazz at 225-335-2909 or Stacey at 225-202-6180.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Kindergarten and Pre-K Registration
Livingston Parish Public Schools Kindergarten registration dates and Pre-K application dates for the 2019-2020 school year will be held at the schools at the times listed below:
Albany Lower Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 11, 9 a.m.
*Denham Springs Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 12, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Doyle Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Eastside Elementary, Kindergarten, April 12, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
French Settlement Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 12, 9 - 11:30 a.m.
Freshwater Elementary, Kindergarten, May 3, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Frost School, Kindergarten and Pre-K, 8:30 - 11 a.m.
*Gray’s Creek Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, May 10, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Holden Schoo, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 18, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Juban Parc Elementary, Kindergarten, April 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Levi Milton Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 15, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Lewis Vincent Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Live Oak Elementary, Kindergarten, March 29, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Maurepas School, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 5, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
*North Corbin Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, May 9, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
North Live Oak Elementary, Kindergarten, April 4, 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Northside Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 4, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Seventh Ward Elementary, Kindergarten, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*South Fork Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
South Live Oak Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 12, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*South Walker Elementary, Kindergarten, March 29, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Southside Elementary, Kindergarten, May 6, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Springfield Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, April 18, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Walker Elementary, Kindergarten and Pre-K, March 25, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
*Pre-K classes at these schools will also be taking applications at the Literacy &Technology Center on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.
All parents must bring a certified birth certificate, Social Security card, complete immunization record, and four (4) proofs of residence to register their child. Parents applying for Pre-K must bring all items listed above, plus proof of income. For Kindergarten, the child must turn five (5) years old on or before September 30, 2019. For Pre-K, the child must turn four (4) years old on or before September 30, 2019. For more information, see the Pre-K/Early Childhood link at www.lpsb.org.
Exchange families needed
CIEE, the world leader in international exchange, is looking for families in Livingston Parish to host international high school students during the upcoming school year. Host families come in all shapes and sizes – kids, no kids, empty nesters, single parents, etc. In return for hosting, families learn about a different culture, enjoy lifelong friendships with students, fulfill the dream of a young person, and become global ambassadors in their own communities! Contact the local coordinator for Livingston Parish, Sonya Aydell, at sonya.aydell@gmail.com with any questions. For more information about becoming a host family, visit http://www.ciee.org/host. You can start a host family application at any time at the application page: http://usahs.ciee.org/hostapply.
Hungarian Settlement cookbook
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, recently released its first-ever cookbook, which is on sale for $20 apiece. Books can be purchased at the Hungarian Museum, located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, during regular hours of operation. They can also be ordered online by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com. Featuring Hungarian dishes as well as a wide variety of American recipes from local chefs, the “Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook” is comprised of approximately 283 pages, 675 recipes and 135 contributors as well as many helpful cooking tips throughout.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association, better known as DSFAA, meets on the first Monday of every month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 7 p.m., unless Monday is a holiday or there is a specially planned location change. DSFAA is an independent organization of artists and of anyone who loves art and seeing new art forms or learning techniques from local and guest speakers. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Mighty Moms Food Pantry
Visit the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Pavilion on the second Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. for the Mighty Moms Food Pantry.
VFW Freedom Depot Box
The VFW Post 7017, 113 Centerville Street, Denham Springs, would like to remind the public of our Freedom Depot Box. The box is designed for anyone to place their American Flag for disposal in it. All worn and torn Flags will be disposed of by a Boy Scout Troop in a proper ceremony. The box is located outside the Post’s front door. If you have any questions, call Vance Sutton at 225-665-2930.
VFW Travelers Colorado trip
The VFW Travelers, a senior citizen travel group, invites you to join them on an exciting motorcoach trip to Colorado. The trip is scheduled for June 8-16, 2019. The cost of the trip is $880, which includes motorcoach transportation, most meals, lodging and attractions. A $75 deposit holds your spot. For more information, call Debbie at 225-665-2930. You can also visit www.grouptrips.com (code “vfwtravelers”) or visit Denham Springs VFW Travelers on Facebook.
Denham Springs Lodge #297
As most of you know, the Flood of 2016 was devastating to our area. The Masonic Lodge, which was established in 1905, took nearly eight feet of water, and everything inside the building was a loss. Included in this loss were all the 5x7 pictures of the Masters of the Lodge. We are now trying to reach out to the families and get as many or all of the pictures back. We are hoping that someone in the families may have a picture or can get us a copy. It doesn't matter if it's color or black and white; it just needs to be a 5x7. Listed below is a list of each Master and the year they served. On these pictures, we ask that you write the name on the back so we can make sure we get it in the appropriate order, especially some of the early years, as most of us at the lodge would not know them. Pictures can be sent to the lodge or given to Mrs. Florence Crowder, Marshal Joe Shumate, Ronnie Coon PM/Secretary, or any member of the Masonic Lodge. For more information, call 225-963-0274 or email rcoon3@cox.net.
Vision Rehab Services
The Lighthouse Louisiana mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. Their Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include a Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Lighthouse Louisiana is an Equal Opportunity\Affirmative Action employer to individuals with disabilities, protected veterans, females, and minorities. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!
Maison de Fleur tours
The public is invited to visit Maison de Fleur Independent and Assisted Living to enjoy lunch and a tour of the facility. Come see what the residents are raving about. Great staff, food, activities and outings. Let us help you continue your story. Visit 559 Rushing Rd. West, Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-238-1919.
Passion Play & River Cruise
Join Jamie Andreas on the Oberammergau Passion Play & the Romantic Danube River Cruise. The trip will last 12 days - June 4-15, 2020. AMA Waterways. For more information, contact Jamie Andreas - Holiday Travel at 225-380-5040 or Jmesue10@suddenlink.net.
2nd chance AA meetings
2nd chance AA meetings are hosted on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Faithway Baptist Church, located at 31740 Pete Bankston in Holden. For more information, call Jason at 985-402-4306.
Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market
The Livingston Parish Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with fresh, seasonal produce and fruit, grain-fed beef without added hormones, unprocessed honey, fresh yard eggs, homemade hot sauce, pastries, jellies, craft vendors with soy candles, goat milk and honey lotions, soaps, quilts, jewelry, clothes, plants, more. New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs. For more information, visit the Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
Walker Farmers Market
The Walker Farmers Market is held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 9360 Florida Blvd., in front of Hebert’s Cajun Meats. Items include handmade jewelry and crafts, homegrown vegetables and fruits, local honey and bee products, fresh eggs, soap, lotions, bathbombs, homemade desserts and breads, quilts, purses, pot holders, jellies, pickles, sauces, candles, woodwork, signs and more! If you would like to be a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Old South Jamboree
Visit the Old South Jamboree in Walker on the first Saturday of every month for a show that includes many local singers. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. Refreshments available including hot dogs, cold drinks, and more. For more information, call 225-936-0349 or visit oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
V. Watts Trade Day
Visit V. Watts Trade Mart, 13060 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on the second Saturday of every month for Trade Day, with vendors inside and outside selling antiques, collectibles and more. For more information, call 225-686-2791 or visit V. Watts Trade Mart on Facebook.
Grand Country Junction
Garry Lewis Properties in conjunction with Treads and Care Tire, Team Toyota and the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau proudly present Grand Country Junction every third Saturday of the month. Come out for a night of great entertainment as Danny Harrell and the Nashville Edition Band back up the Junction cast as they present some of your favorite country songs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Grand Country Junction, your “Hometown Branson Show,” is located just off of Interstate 12 at Exit 19 in Satsuma at the Suma Crossing Theatre. For more information, call Director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com.
LIGO Science Saturday
At the LIGO - Livingston Science Education Center Free Science Saturday, visitors can tour the control room, explore the exhibit hall, try hands-on demos of scientific principles, ask questions, watch videos and more. The center is located north of the town of Livingston on LIGO Lane. Free Science Saturday is every third Saturday of the month from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA/.
The Coming Up column runs regularly in the lifestyle section as space permits and includes free announcements of special events occurring in Livingston Parish involving non-profit civic and other organizations. To place an announcement, email jamie@lpn1898.com.
