Thursday, May 30
Art Bot Builders
Learn to build Art Bots, vibrating robots that create art as they move. Participants can create and customize their own bots to take home, and explore other fun tech toys at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on May 30 at 2 p.m. or the South Library on June 4 at 2 p.m. For ages 5 to 11. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Teen Movie Night: Avengers Infinity War
Ages 12-18 can visit the Albany-Springfield Library on May 30 at 5 p.m. for Teen Movie Night, an interactive viewing experience! You will watch ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’ Props and instructions will be provided. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
South Branch Bookies Book Club
The South Branch Bookies motto is “Bet you’re going to like this next book!” Each month, this book club hosts a festive gathering for ages 18 and up with refreshments and sometimes costumes based on the book they are reading. The next meeting is May 30 at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Idea Lab Create: Calming Candles
The Livingston Parish Library is Going Green for Mental Health this month. Visit the Main Library on May 30 at 6 p.m. to create calming green candles and discuss things you can do to optimize your mental health using tips from Mental Health America’s toolkit. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
LPL Improv Group
Teens and adults are invited to learn and develop improvisational/sketch skills by participating in interactive activities and exercises to get the creative juices flowing. Visit the Main Library on May 30 at 6 p.m. for some acting fun that improves communication skills and provides a safe environment for creative learning and self-growth. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Friday, May 31
Wiggle Worms: Music and Movement
Did you know that music and dance foster important literacy development in early childhood? Research shows that music and dance activities enhance life-long learning and neural development. Children ages 0-5 and their caregivers are invited wiggle and dance at the Denham Springs-Walker Library on May 31 at 10:30 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Saturday, June 1
Bird and Garden Event
The first annual Purple Martin and Garden Event, which was canceled in May due to heavy thunderstorms, will be held on Saturday, June 1, at North Park in Denham Springs. This family-friendly educational event is slated to run from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., and it is free to the public. It will be held along the walking path at North Park, and there will be plenty for visitors to learn and see. The Adams family of Purple Martin lovers will be on hand to discuss their favorite bird, while members of the Louisiana Audubon Society, Denham Springs Garden Club, Louisiana Master Gardener’s, Louisiana Master Naturalists of Greater Baton Rouge, and the Capital Area Beekeepers Association will also present information. Additionally, the Livingston Parish Library will bring its new bookmobile, which will have a full stock of nature-inspired books for Livingston Parish residents to check out. For more information, contact Adams at louisianapurplemartins@gmail.com or visit the “1st Annual Purple Martin and Garden Event” page on Facebook.
Child Advocacy Services fundraiser
The Kinchen Group, 19144 Florida Blvd., Albany, will host a Bake Sale on June 1 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to raise funds and awareness for Child Advocacy Services (CAS). People can drop off donations made to CAS even if they don’t want anything from the bake sale. Child Advocacy Services is a statewide leader in providing advocacy, clinical services, and prevention resources to give voice, healing, and security to children.
Louisiana Photographic Society at ACLP
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will feature photographs by members of the Louisiana Photographic Society (LPS) from June 1 through July 27. The mission of LPS is to advance and promote the art of photography in the River Parishes of south Louisiana. An opening reception will take place on June 15 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. This is a free event and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. The Arts Council is located at 133 Hummell St. in Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org.
Teen Advisory Board
The Livingston Parish Library’s Teen Advisory Board meets at the South Library on June 1 at 10:30 a.m. Ages 12-18 can suggest programs they would like to see, volunteer at the branch, and help choose books for the Young Adult section. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Old South Jamboree
The Old South Jamboree will have its full crew back when the historic music venue holds its monthly concert on Saturday, June 1. The “Old Country” will feature some of the Old South’s most popular singers, including Mark Sanders, Kerwin Leblanc, June Barker, Deb Carpenter, Rachel Punkay, among a slew of others. All performers will be backed by the Red Hot Country band, featuring Carlton Jones on the guitar, Jay Blackwell on lead guitar, Robert Reynolds on the drums, Eddie Warren on the bass and Randy Blackwell on the pedal steel. Admission for Saturday's show is $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and free for kids under 6. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Monday, June 3
Golden Age Movie Club
Do you long to return to the good old days? Maybe you can’t really go back to a simpler era, but you can visit it for a few hours. Come enjoy movies from the 50’s and 60’s with your peers at the Main Library on June 3 at 9 a.m. Get down with Elvis and Ann Margaret or draw down in the Old West with the Duke. There’s always fun at the Golden Age Movie Club. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Bears Basketball Camp
Girls and boys going into grades 1-8 can attend a Bears Baseball Camp on June 3-6 at the North Corbin Junior High School Gym from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The cost is $70 (pre-registration), $35 for each additional camper, and the price increases to $85 at the door. To pre-register, send a check made payable to Rudy Smith to 32725 North Corbin Road, Walker, LA 70785. Include the camper’s name, parent’s name, a phone number, an emergency contact, the grade the camper will be in next school year and the camper’s and T-shirt size. For more information, call or text 225-921-1387 or email rudy.smith@lpsb.org.
Summer theater camp
A summer theater camp will be held for students in grades 2-12 in which students will learn the art of acting and have the opportunity to perform for friends and family on the last day of camp. The camp runs June 3-6 from 9 a.m. until noon daily at South Walker Elementary. It will conclude with a final showcase at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 7. The price for the camp is $135 per student, which includes materials, and there is a discount for siblings ($120 per sibling). Checks must be made payable to Fabiola Reno, the organizer of the camp. Parents interested in a registration form are encouraged to email Reno at fabby225@gmail.com or fabiola.reno@lpsb.org. Registration is now open.
Club OutReach June Fest
Club OutReach will have its annual June Fest summer camp June 3-14 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. for ages 5-15. The camp will be held at the Club OutReach Center, 30277 Sunset St. in Walker. Registration fee is $25. The registration date is May 24 at the center from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Breakfast, lunch, T-shirts and a field trip will be provided. They are accepting donations to sponsor this camp to provide a fun, learning and safe haven for the youth. They are also renovating the building, which will create a more relaxed environment. For more information, call Rose Pittman at (225) 665-4341 or Mary Maiden at (225) 664-1907.
Library storytimes
The Livingston Parish Library hosts storytimes for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers that focus on developing early literacy skills. Schedule: Denham Springs-Walker Library: ages 0-2, June 3 &4, 9:45 a.m.; ages 0-5, June 3 & 4, 10:30 a.m.; Watson Library: ages 0-5, June 5, 10 a.m.; Main Library: ages 0-5, June 5, 10 a.m.; Albany-Springfield Library, ages 0-5, June 5, 10 a.m.; For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Adult Book Club meeting
The Albany-Springfield Adult Book Club reads fiction, nonfiction, and biographies. Their mission is to read selections that help club members grow. The next meeting will be at the Albany-Springfield Library on June 3 at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Out of this World Tote Bags
Create a cosmic, glow-in-the-dark tote bag that’s practical, but fun. We provide the paint and bag, you just have to pick how you want to create your galaxy. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
New Bethlehem Baptist Church VBS
New Bethlehem Baptist Church, 37818 Reinninger Road., Hwy. 1023 in Denham Springs, will hold Vacation Bible School June 3-7 from 6-8:30 p.m. The age group for VBS includes all students entering K-4 through sixth grade next school year. The theme of this year’s VBS is “Roar! Life Is Wild, God Is Good.” There will be songs, games, refreshments, and fun as we learn great lessons about God’s sovereignty, love, and faithfulness! For more information, call the church at 243-8161 or e-mail nbbcwatson@gmail.com.
Tuesday, June 4
Science Tellers
Travel alongside the ScienceTellers on an amazing intergalactic story titled “Aliens: Escape from Earth.” Don’t miss this action-packed and educational alien adventure using science experiments for special effect. It’s totally out of this world! All ages can visit the Main Library on June 4 at 10 a.m., the Albany-Springfield Library on June 4 at 2 p.m., the South Library on June 5 at 10 a.m., the Watson Library on June 5 at 2 p.m., or the Denham Springs-Walker Library on June 5 at 6 p.m. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
ACLP Summer Dance Camp
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish welcomes children ages 6 – 9 years old to a Summer Dance Camp. It will be held June 4-6 from 10 a.m. - 2:30 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S. Dancers will learn classical ballet terminology and the fundamentals of jazz through musical theater style from instructor Misty Bibby-Hardy while learning dances to The Greatest Show. There will be a 30-minute lunch break in between the two sessions from 12-12:30. Bring a bag lunch. If possible, students are encouraged to wear proper dance attire: leotard, tights, and ballet and jazz shoes. Otherwise, students should wear comfortable clothes they can move in. Ballet and jazz shoes in various sizes will be available to be used during camp. There is no guarantee of specific shoes size availability. The cost for the camp is $60. Prepayment is required to register. For more information, call 225-664-1168, email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net or visit www.artslivingston.org.
Joyful Reads Book Club
Do you love uplifting tales of hope and faith? If so, visit the South Library on June 4 at 10:30 a.m. for coffee and a lively discussion at the Joyful Reads Book Club. Every month, they will have a different inspirational book to read and discuss. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Our Place Among the Stars Movie Night: Blade Runner
Celebrate man’s eternal search for meaning in this wide cosmos with Sci-Fi classics and enjoy popcorn while watching the space films of your childhood. This session features Blade Runner, the original film from 1982. Ages 18 and up can visit the Albany-Springfield Library on June 4 at 5 p.m.
Space Invaders
Battle aliens at the Denham Springs-Walker Library’s life-sized version of the classic arcade game: Space Invaders on June 4 at 5 p.m. For ages 12-18. Registrations is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Rocket Science
Blast off into the world of science! Explore hands on experiments, build your own rocket and launch it outside with an air-powered bottle rocket at the Watson Library on June 4 at 5:30 p.m. Ages 5-11. Registration required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Teen Field Day
Test your teamwork. Challenge your coordination. Ignite your ingenuity. Blast over to the Main Library on June 4 at 5:30 p.m. for a field day full of space-themed activities. For ages 12-18. Registration is required. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Hope Chests support group
Hope Chests, a support group for breast cancer patients and their families, will have their next meeting, Breast Cancer: Recurrence Signs and Symptoms, What You need to Know and Report, on June 4 at 5:30 p.m. at the Ochsner Clinic Foundation of Baton Rouge, 10310 The Grove Blvd. in the 4th floor Vestibule-Doctors Lounge. Attend for an open forum discussion and an evening of reflection and renewal. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact sprescott@ochsner.org or call 761-5296. Sponsored by Ochsner Health Systems and generous donor gifts.
Wednesday, June 5
Author’s Storytimes
Visit the Albany-Springfield Library on June 5 at 10 a.m. for a special summer reading ‘Author’s Storytime’ in partnership with guest storyteller Karen Wallsten. There will also be an author’s storytime at the Main Library on June 5 at 10 a.m. in partnership with guest storytellers Karen Wallsten, Michael Verrett, Bette Jo Sibley, Ariane O’Pry Trammell, and Wendy Woods. Stay afterward for a scavenger hunt for prizes and a craft available in the youth area. For more information, call the library or visit www.mylpl.info.
Livingston Parish Republican Women
The Livingston Parish Republican Women, “Keeping Livingston Parish Politically Informed and Active,” invites the public to the June 5 luncheon meeting. The meeting is held at 11:30 a.m. at Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill, 123 Aspen Square in Denham Springs. The featured speaker will be gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone.
Fly Guy in Space
Launch into space with Fly Guy! Buzz around and visit the Alienzz story corner. Join friends in games, activities, and a moon rock hunt. Ages 3-7 can visit the Albany-Springfield Library on June 5 at 2 p.m. Registration is required.
Thursday, June 6
Bass Pro Shops National Donation Day
Bass Pro Shops will have National Donation Day on June 6 at 9 a.m., and they will donate rods and reels to Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris is challenging kids and families to put down the screen and pick up a fishing pole starting with a free Gone Fishing event. This event is just one of the ways Johnny, Bass Pro and Cabela’s are working to inspire everyone to enjoy, love and conserve the great outdoors. The company is very proud to be a leader in protecting the habitat and introducing people from all walks of life to nature. Connecting kids to nature is really important to Johnny, which is why Bass Pro is donating more than 55,000 rods and reels to local nonprofits that help get kids outside. There are countless health benefits to getting outside and away from the video games and smartphones. Summer is the perfect time to help families get started and support kids who might otherwise not have the chance to go fishing. Bass Pro will host several free events at the Denham Springs store to help families get hooked on fishing. During the next two weekends, kids can catch their first fish at the store’s catch-and-release ponds. Visitors can learn the basics at free seminars that make it easy for beginners of all ages. Take home a free “First Fish” certificate and a fun Gone Fishing sign and get excited to go fishing all summer long.
Friday, June 7
VFW Travelers 2019 trips
Join Host Mike Vaughn at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 Hwy. 442 W., Tickfaw, on June 7 for a night of comedy and southern gospel music. Nashville recording artists Randy and Sherri Miller will be the special guest singers. Opening the program will be Dale Adams from the New Orleans area. Singing will start at 6:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. This is a free concert, but a love offering will be received. There will be a concession stand with sausage po-boy plate lunches, along with hot dogs, nachos, and many southern desserts. For more information, call 985-974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.
Saturday, June 8
VFW Travelers 2019 trips
You are invited to join one or two of the VFW Travelers’ 2019 motorcoach trips. There will be a Colorado Trip June 8-16, 2019, for $800, and a Myrtle Beach Show Trip October 20-26, 2019, for $705. These prices include motorcoach transportation, lodging, most meals, and admission to all attractions. To join a tour or for more information, call Debbie Sutton at 225-665-2930, or visit their website, www.grouptrips.com, and use their code - vfwtravelers.
Sunday, June 9
Magnolia Baptist Church VBS
Magnolia Baptist Church, 21445 La. Hwy. 442, Holden, will present Vacation Bible School, “VBS Superheroes,” on June 9-12 from 5:15 - 7:30 p.m. for children in Kindergarten - 5th grade. June 13 is family night starting at 5:30 p.m. All are invited!
First United Methodist Church VBS
First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs will host Vacation Bible School, “To Mars and Beyond,” on June 9-13 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Dinner will be provided. You can pre-register at www.firstumcds.org and get a free T-shirt. If you have any questions, call Samantha Switzer at 225-665-8995.
Tuesday, June 18
Visual Arts Summer Camp
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites children ages 8-12 to participate in their Visual Arts Summer Camp. Instructor Dena Olinde will teach the children how to do foil and sharpie ocean sunsets on cardstock bases the first day of camp. On days 2 and 3, the students will make multi-media sun shines with scrap book paper and acrylic paint on cardboard or pizza boxes. The camp will be held June 18-20 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S. The cost is $30 and includes supplies. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. Dress in appropriate clothing for painting. No outside food or drinks allowed. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Monday, June 24
Children’s Summer 2019 Drawing and Painting Art Classes
Instructor Kerry Curtin is hosting his children’s Summer 2019 drawing and painting art class in for grades 2-6 at South Live Oak Elementary School in Room 602 (drive to the back of the school). The class will take place on four consecutive evenings, June 24-27, from 6-7:30 p.m. Fee is $45 per session for non-members ($40 for Arts Council of Livingston Parish members). Students will focus on the elements of art and the principles of design as they create drawings and paintings. Exercises using pencil, charcoal, and watercolor will be completed during the sessions. Students should bring regular No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no larger than 16”X 20” (optional). The classes are sponsored by the ACLP. Make payment to ACLP at the first class meeting for each session. For more information or to enroll, call 954-2700.
Tuesday, June 25
“Images of Summer” Visual Arts Summer Camp
Instructor Kerry Curtin will teach students ages 8-12 acrylic painting, watercolor and drawing lessons with a focus on images of summer. The cost for the camp is $30; all art supplies are included. It will be held June 25-27 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. No outside food or drinks allowed. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Tuesday, July 23
ACLP Theatre/Drama Camp - Middle School Monologues
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites middle school students in grades 5-8 to learn how to read, select, prepare, and perform monologues. Students will work on acting skills, line interpretation, characterization, emotional and facial expression, and body language speech. The class will conclude with each student performing a monologue for the class. The class will take place at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S., July 23-25 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The camp will be taught by Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program Theatre Teacher Melani Glascock. Cost for the camp is $30. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
ACLP Theatre/Drama Camp - High School Improv Class
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites high school students to an improv class taught by Livingston Parish Talented Arts Program Theatre Teacher Melani Glascock. The camp will be held July 23-25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the gallery, 133 Hummell St. D.S. Students will develop knowledge and skill in improvisation via games, exercises, and acting activities. Cost for the camp is $30. To register, visit www.artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Space is limited. For more information, call 225-664-1168 or email artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Exchange families needed
CIEE, the world leader in international exchange, is looking for families in Livingston Parish to host international high school students during the upcoming school year. Host families come in all shapes and sizes – kids, no kids, empty nesters, single parents, etc. In return for hosting, families learn about a different culture, enjoy lifelong friendships with students, fulfill the dream of a young person, and become global ambassadors in their own communities! Contact the local coordinator for Livingston Parish, Sonya Aydell, at sonya.aydell@gmail.com with any questions. For more information about becoming a host family, visit http://www.ciee.org/host. You can start a host family application at any time at the application page: http://usahs.ciee.org/hostapply.
Hungarian Settlement cookbook
The Hungarian Settlement Historical Society, which is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Hungarian community in Albany, Louisiana, recently released its first-ever cookbook, which is on sale for $20 apiece. Books can be purchased at the Hungarian Museum, located at 27455 La. Hwy. 43, during regular hours of operation. They can also be ordered online by visiting www.hungarianmuseum.com. Featuring Hungarian dishes as well as a wide variety of American recipes from local chefs, the “Hungarian Settlement Historical Society Cookbook” is comprised of approximately 283 pages, 675 recipes and 135 contributors as well as many helpful cooking tips throughout.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association, better known as DSFAA, meets on the first Monday of every month at the Denham Springs-Walker Library at 7 p.m., unless Monday is a holiday or there is a specially planned location change. DSFAA is an independent organization of artists and of anyone who loves art and seeing new art forms or learning techniques from local and guest speakers. Visitors and new members are welcome.
Mighty Moms Food Pantry
Visit the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Pavilion on the second Saturday of every month from 9-11 a.m. for the Mighty Moms Food Pantry.
Denham Springs Lodge #297
As most of you know, the Flood of 2016 was devastating to our area. The Masonic Lodge, which was established in 1905, took nearly eight feet of water, and everything inside the building was a loss. Included in this loss were all the 5x7 pictures of the Masters of the Lodge. We are now trying to reach out to the families and get as many or all of the pictures back. We are hoping that someone in the families may have a picture or can get us a copy. It doesn't matter if it's color or black and white; it just needs to be a 5x7. Listed below is a list of each Master and the year they served. On these pictures, we ask that you write the name on the back so we can make sure we get it in the appropriate order, especially some of the early years, as most of us at the lodge would not know them. Pictures can be sent to the lodge or given to Mrs. Florence Crowder, Marshal Joe Shumate, Ronnie Coon PM/Secretary, or any member of the Masonic Lodge. For more information, call 225-963-0274 or email rcoon3@cox.net.
Vision Rehab Services
The Lighthouse Louisiana mission is to empower people with disabilities through services, employment, and advocacy. Their Baton Rouge location on North Flannery Road now offers no-cost Vision Rehab Services. These services include a Low Vision Clinic, Daily Living Skills classes, and Assisted Technology Training. Lighthouse Louisiana is an Equal Opportunity\Affirmative Action employer to individuals with disabilities, protected veterans, females, and minorities. Call Lighthouse Louisiana at 225-275-1200 x 245 to maximize your current vision today!
Maison de Fleur tours
The public is invited to visit Maison de Fleur Independent and Assisted Living to enjoy lunch and a tour of the facility. Come see what the residents are raving about. Great staff, food, activities and outings. Let us help you continue your story. Visit 559 Rushing Rd. West, Denham Springs. For more information, call 225-238-1919.
Passion Play & River Cruise
Join Jamie Andreas on the Oberammergau Passion Play & the Romantic Danube River Cruise. The trip will last 12 days - June 4-15, 2020. AMA Waterways. For more information, contact Jamie Andreas - Holiday Travel at 225-380-5040 or Jmesue10@suddenlink.net.
2nd chance AA meetings
2nd chance AA meetings are hosted on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Faithway Baptist Church, located at 31740 Pete Bankston in Holden. For more information, call Jason at 985-402-4306.
Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market
The Livingston Parish Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. with fresh, seasonal produce and fruit, grain-fed beef without added hormones, unprocessed honey, fresh yard eggs, homemade hot sauce, pastries, jellies, craft vendors with soy candles, goat milk and honey lotions, soaps, quilts, jewelry, clothes, plants, more. New Covenant Baptist Church parking lot on Florida Blvd. (Hwy. 190) across from McDonald’s in Denham Springs. For more information, visit the Livingston Parish Farmer’s Market on Facebook.
Walker Farmers Market
The Walker Farmers Market is held on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 9360 Florida Blvd., in front of Hebert’s Cajun Meats. Items include handmade jewelry and crafts, homegrown vegetables and fruits, local honey and bee products, fresh eggs, soap, lotions, bathbombs, homemade desserts and breads, quilts, purses, pot holders, jellies, pickles, sauces, candles, woodwork, signs and more! If you would like to be a vendor, email walkerfm@yahoo.com.
Old South Jamboree
Visit the Old South Jamboree in Walker on the first Saturday of every month for a show that includes many local singers. The show starts at 7 p.m., and the doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission for adults is $10, $5 for kids 6 - 12, and free for kids under 6. Refreshments available including hot dogs, cold drinks, and more. For more information, call 225-936-0349 or visit oldsouthjamboree.webs.com.
V. Watts Trade Day
Visit V. Watts Trade Mart, 13060 Florida Blvd., Livingston, on the second Saturday of every month for Trade Day, with vendors inside and outside selling antiques, collectibles and more. For more information, call 225-686-2791 or visit V. Watts Trade Mart on Facebook.
Grand Country Junction
Garry Lewis Properties in conjunction with Treads and Care Tire, Team Toyota and the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau proudly present Grand Country Junction every third Saturday of the month. Come out for a night of great entertainment as Danny Harrell and the Nashville Edition Band back up the Junction cast as they present some of your favorite country songs. Tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Grand Country Junction, your “Hometown Branson Show,” is located just off of Interstate 12 at Exit 19 in Satsuma at the Suma Crossing Theatre. For more information, call Director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit www.grandcountryjunction.com.
LIGO Science Saturday
At the LIGO - Livingston Science Education Center Free Science Saturday, visitors can tour the control room, explore the exhibit hall, try hands-on demos of scientific principles, ask questions, watch videos and more. The center is located north of the town of Livingston on LIGO Lane. Free Science Saturday is every third Saturday of the month from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.ligo.caltech.edu/LA/.
