DENHAM SPRINGS -- Elvis was in the building.
And he added some country to his rock-n-roll swagger.
Elvis Presley tribute artist Jayson Alfano, who performs as part of “The Elvis Experience,” entertained dozens of music lovers during a show at the Livingston Council on Aging’s meal site in Denham Springs on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
More than 60 people bought tickets for the show, filing into the COA meal site in time for a dinner featuring pasta and other hearty treats.
While people finished their meals, Alfano arrived in the building ready to be the King of Rock n’ Roll. Judging by the applause he received, he did not disappoint.
Alfano’s show was split into two sets — country in the first set followed Elvis Presley music in the second. Alfano dressed in street clothes for the country set before switching to a jumpsuit in the second.
The Council on Aging has more music in store for its seniors this week: It will host a Halloween-themed dance for senior citizens 60 years of age or older on Friday, Nov. 1.
The dance will run from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Denham Springs meal site, located at 949 Government Drive. Admission is $6 per person or $10 per couple, which will cover the cost of dinner and live musical entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to wear a costume for the fun-filled evening.
