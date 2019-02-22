BATON ROUGE -- It was another sellout for James Linden Hogg.

The 18-year-old performer — a multi-instrumentalist who specializes in several music genres — recently entertained a packed house inside the Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge for the release of his newest album, “College Fund Vol. 3.”

It was the third performance at the Baton Rouge venue for Hogg, a homeschooled high school senior from Livingston Parish. Hogg also held release parties for his first two albums, “College Fund Vol. 1” in 2016 followed by “College Fund Vol. 2” the next year.

All three concerts sold out — in a venue that seats 320 on multiple levels, his father Jim Hogg said.

Alternating between a plethora of instruments — including the guitar, piano, banjo, fiddle and violin — Hogg delighted the ears of ticket buyers with his skilled playing and deep, clear voice. He was joined on stage by his father and pianist Nelson Blanchard.

Hogg performed 25 songs during the two-set concert, going back and forth between covers and original songs from his three albums. During the show’s intermission, WAFB’s Jay Grimes and Scott Innes of Classic Hits 103.3 FM presented Hogg with a plaque commemorating him for his success.

“It seems like every time I see you, you’ve picked up another instrument,” Grimes playfully told Hogg.

Hogg’s Valentine’s Day concert followed his performance of the national anthem during the American Farm Bureau National Convention, held Jan. 11-13 in New Orleans. Playing a keyboard alone on stage, Hogg sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of thousands of people.

One of those in attendance — President Donald Trump.

“No matter your politics, playing in front of the president is something special,” Hogg told the audience during his show at the Manship Theatre.

Hogg’s music style is a blend of folk, americana, celtic, and spiritual. He is a winner of the Louisiana State Fiddle Grand Champion title as well as the Louisiana National History Day Contest.

Currently, Hogg is finishing high school and said he will enroll in college in 2019 to pursue a history degree in history, followed by graduate studies in theology. To pay for tuition, he performs at concert halls, churches and festivals in addition to the money he earns from his three albums.

With graduation rapidly approaching, Hogg has a busy schedule ahead.

On top of his school load, Hogg will play at the South Louisiana Family Festival at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center on March 9, followed by a gig at the Boucherie Festival on March 23. He’ll later perform at the Louisiana Highland Games and Celtic Festival (March 30), a mother/daughter banquet (April 27) and at the Rural Life Museum for Patriot’s Day (May 3).

Locally, Hogg will be one of several scheduled performers for the Cajun Country Jam in Denham Springs on Saturday, May 4. Cajun Country Jam will feature nine acts on two stages in the Denham Springs Antique District — all for no admission charge.

For more information on Hogg, visit his website, www.jameslindenhogg.com.