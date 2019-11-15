SATSUMA -- Local country singer Jeffery Allen Imler will be the featured guest artist for a night of music during the Grand Country Junction’s monthly show on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The “Country Music Party” will begin at 7 p.m. inside the Suma Crossing Theater, located at 28975 S. Satsuma Road. Tickets for this Saturday’s show are $15, and they can only be purchased at the doors, which open at 5 p.m.
Imler released a video on social media earlier this week promoting the event, which he said will be “a great show” with “a lot of traditional country music.” He also said a meet-and-greet will take place prior to the show “with a lot of great country artists.”
“If you’re in town or somewhere close, we’d love to see you,” Imler said.
The Grand Country Junction is a country-western show that takes place on the third Saturday of every month. The show features a live band and talent from Livingston Parish and the surrounding area. All singers are backed by Danny Harrell and the Nashville Addition Band.
For more information on Saturday’s show, contact Junction director Greg Sullivan at (985) 507-9432 or visit the website at www.grandcountryjunction.com.
Grand Country Junction presents ‘Country Music Party’
When: 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16
Where: Suma Crossing Theatre, located at 28975 South Satsuma Road
Admission: $15
