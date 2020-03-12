DENHAM SPRINGS -- Everywhere he goes, Joshua Strickland never fails to mention where he’s from.
Tonight, he’ll be back at home, in Livingston Parish.
Strickland and his band The Bayou Bandits will kick off their “All Roads Lead Home” tour with what promises to be a high-energy show at Dirty South Daiquiris in Denham Springs on Thursday, March 12.
Starting at 9 p.m., the band will play in the same area where its frontman and founder grew up.
Strickland, a combat war veteran of the U.S. Army, is a Livingston Parish native whose parents still live in Walker. Currently residing in Phoenix, Arizona, this will be a chance for Strickland to see what life is like back at home — and a chance for those back home to see what he and his band have been up to.
Spoiler alert: It’s a lot.
Performing in Arizona for the last five years, the Bayou Bandits have become a premier southern rock band growing in popularity in the southwest. The band released its self-titled debut album in November, and it is currently streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.
The album is highlighted by the projected hit “Kandahar.” Another single, “Take me Back,” has received heavy airplay in the southwest.
The Bayou Bandits have opened for and shared the stage with multiple national touring acts, and it has been featured in a documentary on Comedy Central. The band has appeared in numerous magazine publications, such as “The Entertainer,” “Phoenix New Times,” “Peoria News Times,” and “The National Veterans Magazine,” which has more than 10 million readers.
Along with Strickland, the Bayou Bandits are made up of Jeremy Madig (lead guitar/backup vocals), Paul Williams (bass/backup vocals), and Stevie Belcastro (drums).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.