LIVINGSTON -- For two nights, the Suma Crossing Theatre will be transformed into an undersea world, replete with singing and dancing mermaids, talking fish and crabs, powerful Greek gods, and one evil sea witch.
Or just another day “Under the Sea.”
Students in the Livingston Parish Talented Arts program will perform Disney’s “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” during a two-day run Feb. 20-21.
The production will take place at the Suma Crossing Theatre, located at 28975 S. Satsuma Road. Admission for the show is $10 for adults and students, and the show will start at 7 p.m. both days. Tickets will be sold at the door.
The production will follow Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s story as well as the Academy Award-winning animated film, which tells the journey of a young mermaid named Ariel who dreams of the world above the sea and gives up her voice to find love.
Facing Ariel and her father King Triton is the wicked Ursula, who was banished from the kingdom for using black magic, and her two minions, Flotsam and Jetsam.
Students will be under the direction of Connie Courtney and Cassandra Fulmer. They’ll perform songs written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman for the 1989 animated film, with additional lyrics by Glenn Slater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.