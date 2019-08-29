Even without his regular course load, art instructor Kerry Curtin will be plenty busy this fall.
On Tuesday evenings over the next three months, Curtin will host his annual fall art classes for children in grades 2-6 inside his regular classroom at South Live Oak Elementary.
All 12 classes, which are sponsored by the Arts Council of Livingston Parish (ACLP), will be held in room No. 602 at South Live Oak, where Curtin has served as a teacher for the Talented Art Program since 2002.
Curtin, who’s taught art classes outside of school hours for the last decade, will divide the fall classes into three sessions, with four classes per session. All classes will fall on a Tuesday, starting Sept. 3 and concluding Dec. 3. Each class will last from 6-7:30 p.m.
Session No. 1 will begin on Sept. 3 and take place every week until Sept. 24, while Session No. 2 will begin Oct. 8 and occur every week until Oct. 29.
Session No. 3 will begin on Nov. 5 and run the following two weeks before the class goes on a break for the Thanksgiving holiday. The last class will be Dec. 3.
Costs for each session is $40 for ACLP members and $45 for non-members. Payments can be made at the first class of each session. Students are asked to bring their own No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no bigger than 16x20 inches.
For more information or to enroll, call (225) 954-2700.
