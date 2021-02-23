DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will soon recognize its Artist of the Year.
The work of Cherie Ducote-Breaux will be featured at the Arts Council over the months of March and April.
Ducote-Breaux, a repurposed jewelry maker in Denham Springs, was named the 2020 Artist of the Year in January, becoming the 17th winner of the award. She has been a part of the Arts Council for several years and has displayed her work in many exhibits. She has also led various classes at the gallery.
The upcoming exhibit will run from Wednesday, March 10, through Saturday, April 24.
In addition, the Arts Council will display student-made artwork in the two-month exhibit. This will be the third straight year the Arts Council has opened its doors to student-made artwork. For student submissions, contact the Arts Council.
The exhibit will also feature the work of some of its newest members.
A reception will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at the gallery, where artists will gather and light refreshments will be served. This is a free event that is open to the public.
For more information on the exhibit, email the Arts Council at info@artslivingston.org, call (225) 664-1168 or visit www.artslivingston.org. Additional information can also be found on the “Arts Council of Livingston Parish” Facebook page.
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is located at 133 Hummell Street in the Denham Springs Antique Village.
