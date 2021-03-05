A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to meet up with a juvenile he met online and now faces charges in multiple parishes.
Detectives say Darrel Lee used a popular multimedia messaging app to communicate with a girl about meeting up at her house on Feb. 13. The girl’s parents got suspicious and called the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office to investigate.
“Lee did make his way to the area where the juvenile was staying at that time,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement. “Fortunately, he was not able to gain access to the juvenile.”
Lee was instead booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center, but the investigation continued, with detectives conducting a forensic examination on digital devices, Ard said.
In February, Lee was charged with
-- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile
-- Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor
Lee was booked on Feb. 14 but was released two days later on a $75,000 bond.
In March, Lee was charged with:
-- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile (seven counts)
-- Possession of Child Pornography (two counts)
A review of the evidence eventually led detectives to Zachary, where Lee faces one charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Lee is currently in the custody of the Zachary Police Department and will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail where a “hold” will be placed for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office on the new charges.
Ard encouraged parents to learn about social media and speak with their children about what they post.
“It’s important for you (parents/guardians) to educate yourself on social media,” Ard said. “Check your child’s privacy settings, make sure they aren’t posting personal details – including home address or check-in locations and set guidelines/rules for social media use. Most importantly, talk to your children about what they’re posting or messages they’re receiving.”
This investigation continues, and anyone with information tied to this case is encouraged to call us at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
Ard thanked the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office for its cooperation on this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.