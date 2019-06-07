WATSON -- Louisiana State Police have identified the bicyclist who was involved in a fatal crash in Livingston Parish early Friday morning.
Ronald Ridgedell, 47, of Amite, was riding his bicycle in the northbound lane of La. Hwy. 16 near Weiss Road, State Trooper Taylor Scrantz said in a press release. For reasons still unknown, Ridgedell placed his bicycle on the north shoulder and walked into the northbound lane.
At the same time, 64-year-old Charles Barns Jr., of Greensburg, was driving a 2012 Mack truck northbound on La. Hwy. 16. Ridgedell was struck by the truck as he walked in the roadway.
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating the fatal crash shortly before 4 a.m., Scrantz said. Ridgedell suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office, Scrantz said.
Impairment is unknown at this time on the part of Ridgedell, but an autopsy and toxicology report will be conducted by the Coroner’s Office.
Barns was properly restrained and was uninjured, Scrantz said. Barns was also given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
Ridgedell was wearing dark colored clothing, according to the press release, and there were no street lights in the area. This crash remains under investigation, and there is no further information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.