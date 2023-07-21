Local volunteers will be collecting donations for this year’s Assess the Need school supply drive on the weekends of Aug. 5-6 and Aug. 12-13, Livingston Parish Assessor Jeff Taylor recently announced.
This year’s effort marks the 23rd consecutive year that Taylor has sponsored the parish-wide school supply drive. Assess the Need is a not-for-profit program that provides supplies for Livingston Parish students in need of assistance.
This year’s campaign anticipates meeting the needs of more than 3,000 students in all the district’s 43 public schools, including Pre-K and Head Start programs. The supplies are provided to those students at the start of the school year.
The first day of classes in Livingston Parish for the 2023-24 school year is Aug. 11.
“We know that back-to-school is an exciting time for many of our students and parents, but it can be an anxious time for those families who do not have the resources to pay for their children’s school supplies,” Taylor said. “That’s where we can help.”
Collection efforts will include volunteers standing outside nine of the parish’s Associated Grocers, Inc., stores. They are as follows:
– Carter’s Supermarkets in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Hatchell Lane in Denham Springs, and Vincent Road in Denham Springs
– Oak Point Fresh Market in Watson
– Village Markets in Port Vincent, White Hall and Head of Island.
Volunteers will collect donations at those sites over two weekends – August 5-6 and Aug. 12-13 – each day from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Last year was our first year to work with our local Associated Grocers, and that partnership proved to be a tremendous success,” Taylor said. “Clearly, these local businesses want to give back to Livingston Parish, and the people who shop these stores are also very mindful of supporting our local people.”
Taylor said other local businesses and individuals in the parish have given monetary and in-kind donations to support the campaign.
“Our goal each year is to make sure every child is equipped to learn,” Taylor said. “But just as important, we want our students to know that there are people here for them, who care for them and who want to see them succeed.”
“We are asking everyone to help us send that message loud and clear,” he said.
Taylor is asking parish residents and businesses to consider donating to this year’s Assess the Need campaign. There are four ways to give:
–Link to Venmo to donate through a mobile device. The link is available in print and web ads in local newspapers, on signs across the parish, and on cards at local businesses.
– Donations can be dropped off at the Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office, located on Government Boulevard in Livingston; Monday-Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
– Donations can be given to volunteers who will be accepting donations at the nine local AG stores on two weekends – August 5-6 and August 12-13.
– Donations can be mailed to Assess the Need, P.O. Box 1802, Denham Springs, LA 70727-1802.
All donations to Assess the Need are tax deductible, and all proceeds go to support student needs in Livingston Parish.
A list of business sponsors of this year’s ASSESS THE NEED campaign include Guarantee Restoration Services, CST Multifamily Real Estate Services, LLC, Freedom Prosthetics, LLC, Livingston Parish News, The Advocate, Hammond Star, WAFB-TV, Taylor Media Services, Lewis Graphic Design, Carter’s Supermarkets, Oak Point Fresh Market, Village Markets, McLaff, Richard Price Contracting CO., LLC, Plantation Management CO., LLC, Lamar Advertising, Action 17 News, Elite Chiropractic Sports & Nutrition, LLC, Boyer, Hebert, & Angelle LLC, Abundant Life Church, Lard Oil of Denham Springs, Unity Prayer Center, Good Hope, Inc., Audubon Village Investments, LLC, Denham Office Properties, LLC, Big Mike’s Bar & Grill, LA PRO, Bank of Zachary, and Kiwanis Club of Denham Springs
