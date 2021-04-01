A 21-year-old man has been arrested less than two weeks after authorities asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect who “inappropriately” touching female customers inside a Watson-area retailer.

Anthony Roper was recently booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and now faces two counts of sexual battery, according to authorities.

In mid-March, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating a male suspect who “inappropriately” touched female customers in separate incidents. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office made the plea via social media, along with photos of the masked suspect and his SUV.

According to the original post, LPSO deputies were dispatched to a retailer in reference to two separate incidents “involving a male subject touching female customers inappropriately.”

“During both incidents, the male subject arrives at the store,” the post said. “He walks around the store for several minutes. The male then approaches the victims as they are shopping, touches them and then quickly flees down nearby aisles out of sight.”

After both instances, authorities said the suspect then exited the business and entered a white or light-colored small SUV before leaving the area.

Thirteen days after the original post, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest via social media.

“Thanks to your tips, an arrest has been made in this case,” the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. “We appreciate you choosing to work with us.”