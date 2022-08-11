Authorities arrested a man accused of robbing a local Subway restaurant while flashing a gun last month, and they said there’s a chance he’s involved with other crimes committed in the Walker area.
Steven Langlois, 20, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center this week on charges of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery, according to online booking records.
Last month, the Walker Police Department said they were investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Subway restaurant located on Florida Boulevard. A spokesperson said a male suspect entered the restaurant, waited until all customers had left, made an order, and then flashed a small black handgun to the employee.
The suspect then demanded the contents of the cash drawer before fleeing on foot. Authorities said he took “an undisclosed amount of cash, along with the sandwich he ordered.”
Officials said there were no injuries.
During the investigation, Walker police were able to recover the handgun that was used during the robbery. Police were also able to identify the suspect’s getaway vehicle and ownership information.
Langlois, of Baton Rouge, was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and subsequently charged by Walker police with the Subway armed robbery “after admitting his role in the crime,” a spokesperson said.
Following Langlois’ arrest, items of distinctive clothing worn by the suspect during the robbery were also recovered.
In a statement announcing Langlois’ arrest, authorities said they have launched an investigation into the burglarization of “several mini warehouse units located at the corner of Burgess Avenue and Glascock Street, near the Subway Restaurant.”
Walker Police said the burglaries occurred the evening of the Subway robbery and there's a chance that Langlois committed or participated in the commission of the mini warehouse burglaries and charges related to those burglaries are forthcoming.
It is not yet clear how many suspects participated in the crimes.
“We are pleased with the swift resolution of this robbery and the other violations committed by Langlois,” Walker Police Chief David Addison said in a statement. “Armed robberies are unusual in our City and we understand that having someone on the loose who used a firearm to commit a robbery is unsettling to our residents.
“Quickly getting this suspect off the street and behind bars was very important to us.”
Langlois remains in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center, according to online booking records. Addison said the investigations into the Subway armed robbery and other area thefts are ongoing and that “additional charges and arrests are possible.”
