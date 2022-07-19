Authorities seized more than 2,000 pills laced with fentanyl, a fatal component that can be mixed in drugs, during a search of a Holden home that netted more than $73,000 in drugs and cash.

In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said narcotics agents received information “about illegal narcotics being sold in the Holden area.”

“Through our investigation, it was learned that a Holden resident was conducting illegal narcotics sales - which included fentanyl-pressed pills - out of his home in the 35,000 stretch of Highway 1036,” Ard said.

Following a search warrant executed on July 12, the following items were seized:

-- $37,000+ US Currency

-- 2,000+ pressed Fentanyl pills

-- Marijuana

-- THC Wax

-- Oxycodone

-- Hydrocodone

-- Clonazepam

-- Diazepam

-- Buprenorphine

-- Fentanyl patches

-- Paraphernalia

Approximate Value: more than $73,000

Authorities ultimately arrested Colton Boudreaux, 22, on a slew of drug-related charges. His arrest came one day before he pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2021 slaying of a Gonzales man in a drug deal gone wrong.

Local authorities have warned the public about the growing prevalence of fentanyl, which is believed to be contributing to a rise in overdose deaths this year.

After a fentanyl-related drug bust in Maurepas in June, Ard fentanyl can be deadly, “even in small doses.” At the time, the sheriff said there were 48 overdose deaths in the unincorporated areas of Livingston Parish in 2022, a high number being attributed to the presence of fentanyl.

“We believe the number is spiking due to fentanyl,” Ard said at the time. “These guys are mixing it with other drugs to make it more potent. You can’t see it, smell it or taste it. You have to test for it.”

Ard warned about the dangers of fentanyl-laced drugs following the most recent bust.

“When fentanyl is pressed into pills, the amount of fentanyl can vary from pill to pill,” Ard said. “The amount in a single pill can be deadly for some.”