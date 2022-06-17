A popular barbecue restaurant is bringing its finger-lickin’ menu to Livingston Parish.
The owners of Bar-B-Que Station, which has three locations across southeast Louisiana, recently announced plans to open a fourth spot in the Town of Livingston.
Bar-B-Que Station is a casual barbecue restaurant that offers both lunch and dinner at locations in Independence, Hammond, and Covington.
The growing chain opened its Independence in 2002 before later opening sites in Hammond nearly four years ago and Covington about two years later. The newest location will be the restaurant’s first in Livingston Parish.
The owner of the restaurant is Jimmy Gregory, who bought it in 2008. Gregory said he has "high hopes" for the Livingston location.
"I feel like all the parts of the puzzle are there for a good business," Gregory said. "Everything I see in Livingston is ripe for success."
Bar-B-Que Station offers an array of plates, sandwiches, wraps, and side dishes. Some of its most popular dishes include the brisket burger and brisket sandwich, but the menu includes several other tasty options featuring chicken, pork, and ribs.
The upcoming Bar-B-Que Station will occupy the space that has housed Wayne’s Bar-B-Que, located at 29285 S. Frost Road in Livingston. It will officially open to the public after the building is renovated, according to Taylor Abrams, operations manager for Bar-B-Que Station.
"Mr. Wayne and his family established a successful business almost 20 years ago," the Bar-B-Que Station said on its Facebook page. "They are pillars of the community! We promise to continue his legacy of great BBQ and friendly service!"
Abrams said the goal is to open the Livingston location sometime this fall. Abrams also said those interested in applying for a job can do so at any of the restaurant's existing locations.
