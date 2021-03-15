Jayden Teague’s second no-hitter in as many starts was all about efficiency.
Teague, who threw a no-hitter in a win over Fontainebleau on Thursday, did the same in an 11-0 victory over Albany on Monday.
Teague threw 43 pitches against the Hornets with 38 strikes with no walks and five strikeouts.
The Bulldogs, who had 13 hits, got three runs in the first on two walks, singles by Blake Lobell and Teague, a sacrifice bunt and a pair of hit batters.
Logan Lobell had a two-run single, Blake Lobell a run-scoring grounder to second and Teague a run-scoring single as part of a six-run third to make the score 9-0.
Teague had an RBI single and Blake Lobell stole home for the final margin in the fifth inning.
Logan Lobell went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run, Teague was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Blake Lobell went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs, Russell Egnew went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI and Will Taylor scored two runs to lead Springfield at the plate.
Brody Miller gave up 13 hits, 11 runs, six walks and struck out two in five innings to take the loss.
