DENHAM SPRINGS – The Walker boys and girls basketball teams are the defending Livingston Parish Tournament champions, and they’ll head into next week’s tournament at Doyle as the No. 1 seeds in their respective brackets.
Walker was voted the No. 1 seed in the boys bracket by parish coaches without having played a game so far this season. The Wildcats, however, return five seniors from last season’s Class 5A semifinal team and host Tara to open the season Wednesday.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that came off of football, had a good football season, got to the playoffs, lost a heartbreaker in the playoffs,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said with his team eyeing its seventh straight parish title. “Gave them a week off. We’ve had three good practices so far. Going to have a couple more this week and play a game. I’ve got an older group, so maybe that’s why we got the nod as the No. 1 seed, and I appreciate that. It’s an honor coming from these coaches in our parish. It’s respect that we get. With my guys, I feel like we’ve got an older group, and I think it’s just because we’re an experienced group, and a lot of these coaches know we’ve got a lot of guys back from last year’s team. That’s the whole deal, and it’s always an honor to get the No. 1 seed and for the coaches to think that your team’s got a shot to win it.”
Meanwhile, Walker’s girls, off to a 4-0 start, were selected the No. 1 seed in the girls bracket, but Walker coach Korey Arnold isn’t putting too much stock in that heading into the tournament after the Lady Cats advanced to the Class 5A semifinals last season.
“We return pretty much everybody from last year, so I think when coaches look at that, we were pretty good last year,” Arnold said. “Albany’s much improved from last year. Denham’s much improved from last year, so it should be a lot more competitive than it was last year.”
“We’ve got to show up every day and play,” Arnold continued. “Anybody can be beaten on any given day. I preach to the kids all the time you’ve got to play your best when playing best is required.”
Meanwhile, French Settlement picked up the No. 2 seed in the boys bracket for the second year in a row.
“We’re excited,” FSHS coach Jake Bourgeois said. “We knew we have a senior-heavy team this year, and we knew that we were going to get a pretty good seed coming into it. I didn’t know if we were going to get two, three or four, or where we would be depending on how the coaches voted us. It’s an honor that they voted us this high. We have a lot of really good basketball in Livingston Parish, and for them to put us at the two, we definitely don’t take it for granted. We’re going to try to go out there and use that two seed to help us get to the championship.”
Albany (5-0) is the No. 2 seed in the girls bracket after finishing as the parish runner-up last season and advancing to the Class 3A semifinals.
“I kind of felt like that’s where we would be just considering that’s where we had finished last year, and we had everybody coming back, but to be honest with you … there’s just so much parity in our parish,” Albany girls coach Stacy Darouse said. “There are no easy games in our parish. When you look at our bracket, you think, ‘Golly, that’s a first-round game?’ We even said it at our table – any of us could be any seed on any given day.”
“It’s humbling and an honor to be considered the No. 2 seed in such a strong parish,” Darouse continued. “We’re just going to do the best we can to at least fulfill that seed and hopefully play like a two seed.”
In the boys bracket, Walker will face the winner of next Monday’s 7:30 p.m. game between No. 8 Albany and No. 9 Maurepas at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“It’s going to be tough,” Schiro said. “It’s never easy. The parish tournament’s a big deal, and every team gets up to play at the parish tournament. There’s going to be a lot of big crowds. It’s going to be in Doyle’s gym, which is kind of a smaller gym that’s going to be packed. It’s going to be good atmosphere every night, and teams are going to be ready to play. That’s the one thing – we have had some success recently here at the parish tournament. Everybody’s going to want to knock us off, so we’ve got to be prepared night in and night out. There’s not going to be an easy victory no matter who you play.”
No. 4 Live Oak meets No. 5 Holden at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 3 Denham Springs faces No. 6 Doyle at 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday, while French Settlement opens the tournament facing No. 7 Springfield next Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
“That’s a district opponent,” Bourgeois said of the Bulldogs. “We know what they’ve got coming back from last year. We know they’re going to play hard. They’re going to get after it. They’re gritty. They’re well-coached, and they’re not going to make it easy on us. If we happen to win that game, we’ll get either Denham Springs or Doyle, and we know both of those teams are the same as Springfield – they’re well-coached as well. Coach Cab (DSHS coach Kevin Caballero) does a great job. (Doyle) Coach (Daniel) Kennedy does a great job.”
The boys championship game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
On the girls side, Walker gets a bye in the first round and will face the winner of next Monday’s 6 p.m. game between No. 8 Doyle and No. 9 Maurepas at 6 p.m. Wednesday, while No. 4 Holden meets No. 5 French Settlement at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“It should be good games,” Arnold said. “I don’t put any more emphasis on any one game. It’s just like another game for us. Practice hard and go out and play.”
No. 3 Denham Springs meets No. 6 Springfield at 3 p.m., while No. 2 Albany faces No. 7 Live Oak at 6 p.m., with both games next Tuesday.
“To be honest, I’m only thinking about Mandeville, and that’s who I have (Tuesday) night,” Darouse said. “As far as the tournament bracket, we drew Live Oak, and that is a tough first-round game. Upsets happen all the time, and I’m not looking at what seed anybody is. When we get to next week, I will not be thinking about anybody but Live Oak until we get by them, and then whoever we play after that.
“That’s what you love about Livingston Parish girls basketball is there just are not going to be any bad games in the tournament,” Darouse continued.
The girls championship game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
2022 LIVINGSTON PARISH BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
At Doyle Elementary Gym
Dec. 5-10
BOYS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Albany vs. No. 9 Maurepas, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 3 Denham Springs vs. No. 6 Doyle, 4:30 p.m.
No. 2 French Settlement vs. No. 7 Springfield, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 4 Live Oak vs. No. 5 Holden, 4:30 p.m.
No. 1 Walker vs. Albany-Maurepas winner, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Albany-Maurepas loser vs. Live Oak-Holden loser, 4:30 p.m.
Denham Springs-Doyle winner vs. Springfield-French Settlement winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Denham Springs-Doyle loser vs. Springfield-French Settlement loser, 4:30 p.m.
Winner bracket game, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation final, 1:30 p.m.
Third-place game, 4:30 p.m.
Championship game, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS GAMES
Monday, Dec. 5
No. 8 Doyle vs. No. 9 Maurepas, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
No. 3 Denham Springs vs. No. 6 Springfield, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Albany vs. No. 7 Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
No. 4 Holden vs. No. 5 French Settlement, 3 p.m.
No. 1 Walker vs. Doyle-Maurepas winner, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Doyle-Maurepas loser vs. Holden-French Settlement loser, 3 p.m.
Denham Springs-Springfield winner vs. Albany-Live Oak winner, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Denham Springs-Springfield loser vs. Live Oak-Albany loser, 3 p.m.
Winner bracket game, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Consolation championship, noon
Third-place game, 3 p.m.
Championship game, 6 p.m.
