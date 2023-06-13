BBB Tip: Planning your next family vacation or trip

So far this year, U.S. consumers have reported more than $265,140 lost to travel scams, according to the FTC.
When planning an event or looking for a good deal for a family vacation or getaway, the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana encourages people to plan to save money, avoid scams, and travel safely.
Scammers often target people looking for great deals online by offering tempting vacation packages at unrealistically low prices. One place to begin an online search is BBB.org for finding reputable travel agencies, agents, and websites.
BBB adds the following tips to help ensure an enjoyable vacation:
Plan ahead. Allow plenty of time to research hotels, flights, and your stay area. Typically, the earlier reservations are made, the better the deals and the lower the risk of the destination being booked solid. Making reservations in advance also locks in rates and prevents higher prices later during the Summer.
Avoid broad internet searches. Entering phrases like ‘best deals’ into whichever search engine is used can sometimes bring up-websites that look official but are designed solely to rip people off.
Be alert for travel scams. Watch out for phone calls or letters claiming a "free trip" or websites offering prices that appear too good to be true.
Do your homework. Ask family and friends to recommend a travel agent or website, and visit BBB.org for free Business Profiles. Research the business and read customer reviews about any rentals under consideration.
Get trip details in writing. Before making a final payment, get all the trip details in writing. This should include the total cost, restrictions, cancellation penalties, and names of the airlines and hotels. Also, review and keep a copy of the airline and hotel cancellation and refund policies, as well as the cancellation policies of the travel agency or booking site used.
Consider travel insurance. Travel insurance covers things like trip cancellations or medical emergencies. There are different levels of coverage based on what type of plan purchased. Ask many questions, and always read the fine print to see what’s covered and what’s not.
Pay with a credit card. Paying with a credit card provides additional protection if something should go wrong with the travel reservation.
Wait to post on social media. It's fun to post adventures with friends and family but wait until getting back from the trip. Photos and social media posts of the family having a great time also lets thieves know the house is empty.
Check the weather conditions where you will be traveling and pack appropriate supplies and clothing.
Avoid traveling alone. Use the buddy system and stick with the group.
Use a hotel safe to store extra cash and keep valuables under lock and key
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.