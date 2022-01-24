Beloved educator of 50 years passes away, family says

Sarah Scott, a beloved 50-year educator in Livingston Parish who was one of the district’s first African American teachers after integration took hold in the 1970s, has passed away, her family has announced.

She was 76.

“I would like to announce that my mother, Sarah Landry Riley Scott, has made her heavenly transition,” her son Ray Riley said via Facebook. “She loved the Lord, her family, church and community. We will truly miss her but rest in knowing her soul was at peace. Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers in this challenging time.”

A Denham Springs native, Scott’s life centered around teaching, whether it was educating young minds in her classroom or educating them through any of the various community outreaches she took part in over the years.

She officially retired from the classroom in May 2018 after a 50-year career — including 47 years at Denham Springs Elementary. In an interview with The News during her last year of teaching, she explained what kept her in the classroom for so long.

“I love the children and making a difference,” Scott said. “I’ve taught these children, their parents and even their grandparents at such young ages. When I go out in the community, I’m there with people I taught and have seen grow up. Some are in their 50s and 60s, and some are still in Pre-K.

“I’ve taught generations.”

Growing up, Scott attended West Livingston High, an all-Black school that served children in grades 1-12. After graduating in 1963, Scott attended Southern University and earned her degree in four years before returning to her alma mater to teach in 1967.

Scott stayed at West Livingston High for three years before she was transferred to Denham Springs Elementary when the Livingston Parish school system was integrated in 1970. She remained at Denham Springs Elementary for the rest of her career, beginning as a math, social studies, science and handwriting teacher for the upper grades before sliding over to kindergarten in 1981.

While teaching, Scott eventually earned a master’s degree and Plus 30 certification.

Along with her teaching duties, Scott worked with several tutoring programs, especially in preparation for the LEAP and EXIT tests. She also served as president, membership chairwoman, and treasurer of the Livingston Parish Association of Educators.

For years, Scott ran a back-to-school program called “Jump Start to First Grade,” which aimed to nurture learning skills in students who may have demonstrated that they need extra help before entering the first grade.

In her community, Scott was just as impactful.

An active member of First Church of God in Christ in Denham Springs all her life, Scott served as a missionary, a Sunday School teacher, a church coordinator and secretary, a District chairlady, and State Prayer and Bible Band president.

She was also a member of the Martin Luther King Task Force and chairman of the King Day Scholarship Committee.

In recent years, Scott counseled local children through Camp Empowerment, a free summer camp held on the grounds of West Livingston High that drew dozens of kids each year.

“Our goal is to train young people how to be good citizens, how to act, and to empower them,” Scott said of Camp Empowerment. “It’s hard to turn a child away from this.”

To top it off, Scott spent a total of 26 years in the U.S. Army Reserves, beginning her service in 1978 and officially ending it in 2005.