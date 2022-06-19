The body of a drowning victim was recovered in the Livingston Parish Diversion Canal late Saturday evening, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2.
The unidentified victim jumped into the water and didn't resurface, the fire district said via social media.
Fire Protection District 2 used sonar equipment to find the body within 26 minutes on scene, officials said.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, and the St. Amant Fire Department assisted in the search.
No other information was immediately available.
