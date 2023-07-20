The body of a swimmer who went missing after jumping into the Amite River on Wednesday was found late Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Divers recovered the body around 11:45 a.m. Thursday, roughly 19 hours after the man jumped into the river.
The man who went missing, along with several other people, were jumping from an elevated railroad crossing into the Amite River, according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks.
“The man jumped into the river, but did not reemerge,” Hicks said in a statement. “After seeing this, the people who were there jumped into the river in an attempt to assist but to [no] avail.”
Emergency responders from the Eastside Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office dive team joined those from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at the scene.
Attempts to locate the man were unsuccessful and were suspended once it got dark Wednesday.
The search resumed around 7 a.m. Thursday, and the body was found nearly five hours later.
