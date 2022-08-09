A boil advisory that was put in place for a few Denham Springs neighborhoods last week has been lifted, according to Ward Two Water District.
On Aug. 5, a boil advisory was issued for all customers in the Arbor Walk and Hunter’s Ridge subdivisions in Denham Springs.
Ward Two Water District officials said the advisory was issued as crews made to a broken water main on Arbor Walk Drive in Arbor Walk subdivision, located off of Walker South Road in Denham Springs.
"While making these repairs, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard," officials said. "Louisiana Department of Health requires all water systems to do a Boil Advisory if the water pressure goes below the minimum standard."
The boil advisory was lifted Tuesday morning.
Customers with questions pertaining to boil advisories can contact Ward 2 Water District at (225) 665-5188 or visit www.ward2water.com and click on “Boil Advisories.”
