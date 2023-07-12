Officials have issued a boil advisory in the Walker area as crews repair a cut water main, according to a statement from Ward Two Water District.
The advisory, issued Wednesday afternoon, is limited to customers on Springfield Road from the address of 13005 to 14431. This includes those on Sandberry Lane and Home Graham Road.
The advisory does not pertain to those on Buck Carroll Road, the advisory states.
“While making these repairs, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard,” Ward Two Water District officials said.
Consumers are urged to disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.
That can be done by following these instructions: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.
Once the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory determines that samples collected from the water supply are safe, the State Health Department will notify the water supply of the sample results. Ward Two Water District will then rescind the advisory and notify its customers that the water has been found to be safe.
More information can be found at www.ward2water.com under “BOIL ADVISORIES.”
If customers have any questions, they may contact Ward 2 Water District by calling (225) 665-5188 or email customer service at customerservice@ward2water.com.
