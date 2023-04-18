A boil advisory has been issued for customers on LA Highway 16 north of Denham Springs in Watson for repairs, according to Ward Two Water District officials.
In a statement, Ward Two Water District officials said they currently making repairs to a cut water main. While making these repairs, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard.
This Advisory is limited to those on LA Highway 16 from the south entrance of Outback Road to 36768 LA Highway 16 (Manchester Place Mobile Home Park), including all side streets in between. EXCLUDING: Easterly Lakes Subdivision
More information on this boil advisory can be found at www.ward2water.com under “BOIL ADVISORIES”.
If customers have any questions, they may contact Ward 2 Water District by calling (225) 665-5188 or email Customer Service at customerservice@ward2water.com.
