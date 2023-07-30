Boil Water Advisory

Ward Two Water released the following information around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, 2023:
Ward Two Water District is currently making repairs to a broken water main on Lotts Lane and in Oak Place Subdivision off of Springfield Road in Denham Springs, Louisiana.
While making these repairs, the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health minimum standard. Louisiana Department of Health requires all water systems to do a Boil Advisory if the water pressure goes below the minimum standard.
This advisory is limited to customers on Lotts Lane and in the Oak Place Subdivision off of Springfield Road, north of Denham Springs.
If customers have any questions in regards to the Boil Advisory, they can contact Ward 2 Water District at (225) 665-5188.
