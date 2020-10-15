Authorities in Bossier City are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager with Livingston Parish ties who ran away from a youth shelter over the weekend.
Nicole Arvel, 16, left the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray tights, and black shoes.
Arvel is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 175 pounds. She is from Livingston Parish, and it is believed she may be returning to the area.
On Wednesday, Bossier City police reported that another teen was also missing, 15-year-old Camecia Harris, who was last seen wearing a white shirt, red Mickey Mouse pajama pants, and brown shoes. Harris, who is from the Shreveport-Bossier area, is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 120 pounds.
Anyone who may have information on Arvel or Harris’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Bossier City police at (318) 741-8652.
