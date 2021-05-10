In the United States, the end of life tradition is usually one of transition. Families and friends gather to bid their final farewells as loved ones are interred, never to be seen face-to-face again.
Funerals are a delicate matter, a time in which groups come together to both celebrate and mourn those who have passed on. This gathering is the crux of the funeral home business and, therefore, their job is to make the process of planning that gathering and having a funeral go as smoothly as possible.
That's why Brandon G. Thompson focuses on one main trait among ownership and employees - service.
"We don't care if someone applies to work for (our family) with zero funeral home experience," explained Martha McKneely Thompson, wife of Brandon G. Thompson and Vice President of the business. "If you have a heart for service, and you can respect these families going through the most trying parts of their lives, (our team) can train you to be the best."
Brandon and Martha have been in business together for 15 years, while Brandon came from a construction contractor background, and Martha grew up in the funeral home industry - a fourth generation funeral officiant. After trying some other business endeavors, including real estate investment, the two decided to combine forces in the industry that they both cared for which led to the creation of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
It's why they dubbed their website "Thompson Cares" they explained.
The pair started with a location in Ponchatoula, and soon opened a second location with a mailing address in Hammond - although the physical location sits just outside Albany. It was here that the couple's relationship with Livingston Parish began.
"We were getting families from all over the eastern side of (Livingston Parish)," Brandon G. said, "Albany, Springfield, Holden...
"But, we started to get families from the west side of the parish, as well. Eventually, (our family) began discussing opening a location on the western side of Livingston Parish."
The Thompsons spoke with New Covenant Church of Denham Springs, who had recently purchased land just outside the eastern city limits. Although New Covenant recently made a decision to stay in their home base near James' Grill, the Thompsons were still pleased with their real estate choice to place a funeral home location at 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA 70726.
Unfortunately, the new location opened just before the beginning of COVID-19 lockdowns, so the ribbon cutting which was held May 10, 2021 was a delayed grand opening for the site which has served Livingston Parish customers since restrictions were eased.
The new building gives off a modern, but welcoming atmosphere. The spacious rooms allow for large gatherings, with smaller rooms toward the rear for funerals that are more personal. The decor is light and minimal, allowing a personal touch to be applied for each funeral.
"We want these families and friends to feel at home," Brandon G. explained. "(Our family) wants them to bring pictures, treasures, and other personal items to make this space their own."
Each Brandon G. Thompson funeral home has but one chapel and one reception area, as the owner explained the company is dedicated to serving one family at a time and giving them the best service possible. There will not be two families competing for space inside their buildings, Brandon G. explained.
The Thompsons also explained their dedication to community. As the new, Denham Springs location moves past the grand opening employees there will begin to get involved with the community, including the local Chamber of Commerce as well as service clubs. The Thompsons are already involved in Rotary, Kiwanis, and Knights of Columbus in Tangipahoa.
There's one special way the company wanted to honor their new location - with a time capsule. Items such as the company's rate card, money, gems, a local Livingston Parish News edition, as well as letters from current staff and residents will be placed in an urn and locked in a memorial box to be buried at the foot of their American flag by the front door.
"We wanted to put things that, whoever opened it, could be compared to what's happening in 50 years," Brandon G. explained, "see how the community has changed, and grown."
The Thompsons have received a plethora of local and national awards for the efforts in the funeral home industry, including:
- National Funeral Directors Association 2011-2019 'Pursuit of Excellence'
- American Funeral Director's 2012 'Funeral Director of the Year' (Martha Thompson)
- National Funeral Directors Association 2012 & 2013 'Best of the Best'
- Louisiana Funeral Directors Association 2011, 2013, and 2014 'Certificate of Excellence
Customers who are interested in the services that Brandon G. Thompson provides can visit their website, https://www.thompsoncares.com or call 225-380-3500. Thompson not only offers funeral service, but also funeral merchandise, personalized monuments, and grief counseling resources.
