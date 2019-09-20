WALKER - A precautionary boil advisory issued on Wednesday was lifted Friday morning.
According to a release from the city, around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, a subcontractor hit a water main causing a loss of pressure. Some areas were without water.
The area affected by the advisory was Highway 447 North to Lonnie Wascom Road including all roads off Highway 447. Samples were collected and tested by the Louisiana Department of Health and the boil advisory was lifted upon determination that all samples were safe.
"As the City of Walker embraces growth and expansion of our area, we work diligently to take every precaution possible to prevent these types of events from happening, however, sometimes there are unforeseen issues that occur," the Wednesday release said.
