DENHAM SPRINGS – A sewage truck overturned around lunch time on Thursday, September 5, 2019, in Denham Springs.
The wreck occurred on 4-H Club Road and saw the truck turn on its side partially obstructing the roadway leading to the closure of a portion of the heavily trafficked road.
Denham Springs Emergency Manager Jason Populus said some of the contents had leaked on to the road and a clean crew was on site. He said they estimated the clean up to be completed between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Traffic was being diverted to Rushing Road as the cleanup was underway.
First responders were dispatched to the scene including ambulances but there was no information available about the any injuries sustained in the accident.
