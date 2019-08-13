DENHAM SPRINGS - A restaurant owned by a Denham Springs native has closed its doors.
BRQ, located in the Bass Pro development, elected to close permanently on Monday, August 12. The restaurant posted this on it's Facebook page:
We regret to inform you that on Monday, August 12, 2019 BRQ Denham Springs closed its doors. We truly appreciate the wonderful people of Denham Springs and Livingston Parish that welcomed us into their community. While this was an incredibly difficult decision to make, we were able to transition as many staff as we could to the Jefferson location and secure positions and interviews for others at various establishments.
We want to thank everyone for supporting our vision. Please continue to visit our flagship Baton Rouge location on Jefferson Hwy.
Owner Justin Ferguson, from Denham Springs, moved around the country after culinary school to learn about food. After stops in New Orleans, California, Chicago, and other locations Ferguson returned to Denham Springs to settle down and open his first 'BRQ' concept in Baton Rouge on Jefferson Highway.
The restaurant's popularity eventually led him to open a sister restaurant in Denham Springs, near Bass Pro. As mentioned, that location is now closed.
An employee posted a 'firing e-mail' on Facebook some time late Monday evening. The employee said that they had given everything to the restaurant, including free labor for the Chamber of Commerce's annual 'Business EXPO' and accepted fewer hours, buying into the 'vision' of the store. The employee also stated the e-mail suggested BRQ would be pursuing different 'opportunities.'
According to BRQ's release, the restaurant transferred as many staff to the Jefferson Highway location as possible before the closing.
